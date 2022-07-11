Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 11-17.

Could anything else but Better Call Saul top our list with it returning for its final six episodes (July 11 on AMC)? While we wait for the highly anticipated appearances by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, we’ll be seeing what’s next after that shocking cliffhanger that left a character dead. When What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 premieres (July 12 on FX), there will be a time jump (one year) and the series has to bring everyone back together after some headed in different directions when we last saw them. And if you ever wished you could “rehearse” any of life’s biggest moments, you’ll probably want to check out Nathan Fielder‘s The Rehearsal on HBO (July 15).

Over on ABC, The Bachelorette (July 11) kicks off a historic season with both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey searching for love. That’s not the only reality show coming to ABC this week; the same night, Kevin and Frankie Jonas host as relatives of celebrities compete in challenges and try to keep their identities secret in Claim to Fame.

And on streaming, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem drops the five episodes of its second chapter on Peacock (July 11-15), with fan favorites returning and new characters joining for the international mystery. Blood & Treasure also returns for its second season (July 17) of more globe-trotting adventure and romance for Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas, now on Paramount+, three years after its first season aired on CBS.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?