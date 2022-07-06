‘DAYS’: Peter Reckell & Kristian Alfonso on Reuniting for ‘Beyond Salem’ (VIDEO)

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso are back as Bo and Hope in the second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (July 11 on Peacock), and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the two together again for a fun interview teasing what fans can expect.

“I was so flattered when they came to me and asked me to reprise the role of Hope Brady,” Alfonso shares. “What really got me is the storyline. I don’t know how they are going to fit all that happens within these five episodes in them because there’s a lot.”

Adds Reckell, “The writing, there’s so much history to it. The first time I read the whole script, these writers, it’s as if they had been writing the show back in the ‘80s and they brought all this stuff into the present day. Anybody who’s watched the show since we’ve been on and since ’83, you will love this because you’ll go, ‘Oh, I remember that, oh I remember that.’”

Alfonso promises, “You’ll be going down memory lane with us.”

Watch the video above for more from the two, including when they realized fans loved their characters, where the nickname “Fancy Face” came from, and how it feels to be reunited after all these years. Plus, don’t miss their exchange at the end about episodes “dropping” on streaming services.

Days of Our Lives‘ Peacock spinoff takes beloved and new characters Beyond Salem in an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong. The Season 2 cast also includes Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

In Season 2, super-couple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal — where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Plus, in the five episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, July 11, Peacock