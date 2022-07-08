What ‘Claim to Fame’ Taught Kevin & Frankie Jonas About Each Other (VIDEO)

Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas are finally working together in Claim to Fame, a new reality competition series premiering July 11 on ABC. The oldest and youngest Jonas brothers will host the series that’s not about who you know, but rather who you’re related to. Suffice it to say, the Jonas family knows a thing or two about having famous relatives.

Claim to Fame “challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune,” ABC teases. Players will compete in challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination. At stake is a $100,000 prize, and of course, staking their own claim to fame.

Finally getting the chance to work together was “probably the number one reason why we signed onto the show, selfishly,” Kevin tells TV Insider. “We were like, ‘Wait, we get to spend five weeks, six weeks together? We don’t ever get to do that.'”

“Kevin’s the only brother I’ve ever worked with on my own, so for me, I don’t see a world working in Hollywood without Kevin,” Frankie shares. “That’s my image of working on a set. When we heard the concept, we were immediately so interested and excited. And once we found out more, we just couldn’t say no.” As Kevin adds, “At the heart of the show, it’s super fun.”

Kevin and Frankie will guide the 12 players through their mystery, but they have no idea who the famous celebrities are themselves. Frankie says he and his big bro left Season 1 with only one “I knew it!” moment, but Kevin is convinced that if they were actually playing for the $100,000, they could have won it all.

Clues will be hidden everywhere for the contestants, even down to the carefully curated art in the house in which they’re staying.

“The house was fully art directed, so when they walked in, every statue, every painting was possibly a clue to someone’s identity,” the elder brother explains. “It was really fun to see people go down the rabbit hole. It also was really fun when they were down the wrong rabbit hole the whole time.”

The house has no TVs, no internet access, and no connection to the outside world, so players have to rely on each other for entertainment outside of the game moments all while keeping their cards close to their chests (because of this, Kevin hints some of the newfound friendships could be rooted in deception).

The series premiere will get players into detective mode right off the bat with an icebreaker game of two truths and a lie. The competition starts immediately as housemates try to figure out which “fact” is the lie. Housemates will also be introduced to the house’s Clue Wall, which contains pictures and 3D images of objects that have to do with each celebrity relative. The episode will also include a surprise talent show with a live audience. Crowd reactions will determine who wins immunity that week and who could be sent home.

Claim to Fame‘s elimination process goes like this: The end of each episode culminates in the Guess-Off, where players vote between the bottom two finishers in the challenge. Whoever gets the most votes becomes the Guesser. The Guesser must correctly guess a fellow competitor’s identity (not including the immune player). If they guess correctly, they’re safe and the exposed contestant goes home. But if the guesser is incorrect, they are eliminated.

The players will be learning a lot about each other all season long. But what did the hosts learn about their fellow Jo Bro?

“I learned how authentic Frankie’s heart is,” Kevin shares. “Sometimes people can be really surface-level, and I don’t think Frankie has that ability in his body.”

“I realized in this that [Kevin’s] a really smart comedian,” Frankie adds. “His comedy timing, his wit is so palpable in this show.”

Claim to Fame premieres right after The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere on July 11. Check out our full interview with Kevin and Frankie in the video above.

Claim to Fame, Series Premiere, Monday, July 11, 10/9c, ABC