How Compatible Are ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia?

After being done dirty by Bachelor Clayton Echard earlier this year, finalists turned BFFs Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey join forces for the first tandem edition of The Bachelorette —and share 32 suitors.

We tested the flight instructor and nurse, both from Illinois, on their own compatibility as the ones calling the shots in Season 19.

Rachel Recchia

First impression we won’t want to miss: There are so many wonderful entrances! As long as they remember our names…

Best trick for remembering people’s names: Putting a specific moment or interaction with a face helps a lot.

What I’m looking for in a partner: Someone who is supportive, family-oriented and has a good sense of humor!

You really get to know someone when… You see them with their family or with children.

A hint of the drama that will keep Bachelor Nation hooked this season: There will be tears! (Mostly from me.)

Gabby Windey

First impression we won’t want to miss: I think it’s a tie between someone on a horse and an a cappella performance.

Best trick for remembering people’s names: I’m not sure, but let me know when you find out!

What I’m looking for in a partner: Someone who is intelligent, curious about the world and has a good sense of humor!

You really get to know someone when… You’re faced with conflict and have to work through it together.

A hint of the drama that will keep Bachelor Nation hooked this season: You’ll have to tune in!

The Bachelorette, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, July 11, 8/7c, ABC