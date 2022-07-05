Now that we know when our favorite shows are going to return and for one that includes seeing one of our favorite characters again, we’re taking a look at what we know about the upcoming fifth season of FBI.

The 18th episode of FBI‘s fourth season was the last time we saw Maggie Bell, with Missy Peregrym going on maternity leave and the drama writing her out for that time by exposing her character to sarin gas. While the long-term effects have yet to be revealed and the episode did end with her still unconscious in the hospital, we found out that Maggie would recover. Peregrym shared a video message as well confirming that she would be returning for the fifth season (before the drama was officially renewed, for two seasons, weeks later).

But will what happened to Maggie lead to us seeing a difference in her character in Season 5? “It’ll be generally the same Maggie, but an experience like this changes someone, so I think from time to time, you’ll see differences in her personality, in the way she approaches the job, the way she probably approaches OA,” showrunner Rick Eid told TV Insider after Peregrym’s last Season 4 episode. “Any traumatic event has consequences and changes someone.”

Another lingering question before FBI returns is about the Season 4 finale. The May 24 episode was pulled following the school shooting in in Uvalde, Texas that day due to its content. “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case” read the logline.

That episode has yet to air, and it doesn’t sound like it will anytime soon. “No airdate has been set yet, but if you’re perhaps expecting it to trickle out over the summer… you’ll be disappointed,” according to TVLine on June 24.

What we do know is that the finale didn’t end in a major cliffhanger, but it was “majorly, majorly emotional,” Eid said when previewing it for TV Insider. We’ll have to wait to see if any part of that is added into the Season 5 premiere instead.

Speaking of the new episodes, it is possible that drug lord Antonio Vargas (David Zayas), last seen locked up but wanting revenge on the team, could be a factor going forward. “Maybe next season we could revisit that,” the showrunner said.

FBI, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 8/7c, CBS