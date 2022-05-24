‘FBI’ Season 4 Finale Pulled After Texas Elementary School Shooting

The FBI Season 4 finale will not be airing as scheduled on Tuesday, May 24. CBS has pulled the episode of the crime procedural in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 18 children and a teacher dead.

The episode was held as its storyline was related to a school shooting, with the synopsis reading, “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”

During its usual timeslot, CBS is re-airing Episode 12 from this season, “Under Pressure,” which originally aired in February. The official synopsis of the episode reads: “Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there and has several members suspected in a series of bombings. The case opens old wounds for her when a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he’s in danger of becoming collateral damage.”

There will be no change in the airtimes for the series’ spinoffs, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, which will both air their final episodes as usual directly after the FBI repeat. No announcements have been made about when the season finale will eventually air — if at all.

The aforementioned shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. An 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, entered the school and killed nearly 20 students and one educator before being killed by responding officers.

The Uvalde tragedy comes less than two weeks after a deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, which saw another 18-year-old shooter murder 10 people at a grocery store.