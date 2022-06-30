‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Reveals ‘You Learn A Lot’ in Season 4 Vol. 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Stranger Things Season 4 “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab.”]

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, dropped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, June 29, and teased fans on what they can expect in the final episodes of Season 4.

The much-anticipated Volume 2 of Stranger Things‘ fourth season lands on Netflix on Friday, July 1, containing two feature-length episodes. “The eighth episode is, I think, probably an hour and a half,” Matarazzo told host Jimmy Fallon. “But episode nine is getting close to two and a half hours. It’s a movie.”

“It’s nine movies, practically,” Matarazzo said of the entire fourth season. “All of them are close to an hour and a half — all of them over an hour.”

Before the show went on its mini-hiatus, the true identity of the murderous Vecna was revealed; as it turned out, Jamie Campbell Bower‘s orderly character was transformed into the monster after a showdown with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Speaking about the upcoming episodes, Fallon said, “It’s all starting to pay off, and everything works, and it’s really cool.” Matarazzo agreed with the late-night host, adding, “You learn a lot.”

Matarazzo also talked about his interactions with Bower while on set, describing the situation as “unsettling and just bonkers.” He said, “I saw Vecna sitting there, and I looked at him and was like, ‘Hi, it’s great to see you.’ I haven’t seen him since the table read, and he was just like, ‘Yeah, how are you? It’s good to see you’ — in a lawn chair, feet up. Whole [upper] half done up in Vecna gear.”

