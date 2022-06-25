‘Stranger Things’ Ships, Ranked From Least to Most Likely to Happen

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 drops in less than a week (July 1), and to prepare for the last two episodes, a recap is necessary. Hawkins is a small town, but the possible romantic pairings seem to be endless. And although romance isn’t the series’ main focus, that doesn’t stop the millions of fans from wondering who has the best chemistry and who they’d like to end up together.

Some fan-favorite couples, like Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), as well as Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), seem to be in trouble this season. It’s not a great spot to be in for the Wheeler siblings, as both of their significant others have moved to California. Will they find new people to pair up with, or will their love prevail? Joyce (Winona Ryder), who hasn’t had the best luck regarding her love life (a divorce and a dead boyfriend), reunited with what seems to be her perfect match Jim Hopper (David Harbour) at the end of Volume 1. So, will happiness be finally in the cards for her? And will, Steve (Joe Keery), whose main goal was finding a person to date before Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) appeared, get his perfect-picture girlfriend?

Alas, we don’t have the answers just yet, but it’s always fun to speculate. Therefore, the list below has assembled some of the most talked-about “ships” from Volume 1, ranked from least to most likely to happen. Sadly, not all of them will come to life on screen, but luckily fan edits are always a thing. Scroll down for more.