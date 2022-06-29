Stephen Curry to Host the 2022 ESPYS

Stephen Curry is grabbing the host mic as the basketball star and recent NBA Finals MVP is set to emcee the 2022 ESPYS.

The Golden State Warrior joins a lineup of top celebrities from sports and entertainment as they celebrate the past year in sports by recognizing achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances. The annual event is set to air live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

Curry sounds more than ready to helm the night, which will be broadcast from Los Angeles. “I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” he said in a statement. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

As the release notes, with his on-and-off-court legacy, Curry’s career is “underscored by transformation and innovation.” Throughout his 13-year run in the NBA with the Warriors, Curry’s performance has been marked by many firsts — among them is that he’s the first person in NBA history to be named MVP by a unanimous vote.

Currently, Curry remains the all-time leading scorer in Golden State history and he recently surpassed former record-holder Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers made in NBA history. He holds eight NBA all-star selections and four NBA Championships.

And this isn’t his first time taking on hosting duties — Curry currently hosts ABC’s hit mini-golf competition series Holey Moley, which is in its fourth season.

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” said Executive Editor-At-Large of ESPN Content Rob King. “Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

As previously announced, this year’s ESPYS will honor former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. As the mayor of Kyiv, Klitschko has been fighting for Ukraine on the frontlines amid the war with Russia.

Catch Curry in action when the ESPYS air this July on ABC and stay tuned for more details on the ceremony in the weeks ahead.

The ESPYS, Wednesday, July 20, 8/7c, ABC