Tom Brady, Stephen Curry & Aaron Rodgers Among 2022 ESPYS Nominees

ESPN has announced the best athletes, teams, moments, plays and more that are in the running for The 2022 ESPYS.

The annual event, which this year airs live on July 20, celebrates the greatest moments and achievements in sports over the past year.

Nominees for best athlete include Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Ledecky, Shohei Ohtani and Candace Parker.

Olympic track and field star Allyson Felix receives multiple nominations. Other notable nominees include Nathan Chen as Best Olympian, Men’s Sports; skier Eileen Gu and NBA star Ja Morant as Breakthrough Athlete, and Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson as Best Comeback Athlete. Also in the running for awards are gymnast Sunisa Lee, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

Fans can view the full list of nominees and vote in all categories at ESPN.com/ESPYS through 8/7c on Sunday, July 17.

In addition to the fan-voted categories, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage is presented to former boxer and current Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will be presented to college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service will be presented to Army veteran and Team Unbroken founder Gretchen Evans.

The 2022 ESPYS, Wednesday, July 20, 8/7c, ABC