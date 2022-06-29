Netflix is reimagining Greek and Roman mythology in the upcoming dramedy, Kaos. And joining previously announced star Aurora Perrineau (Westworld, Prodigal Son) are Hugh Grant (The Undoing) as Zeus, David Thewlis (Landscapers, Fargo) as Hades, Janet McTeer (Ozark) as Hera, Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water, Fear the Walking Dead) as Poseidon, and more.

Netflix announced its stacked cast on Wednesday, June 29. In addition to the above series regulars, Killian Scott (Dublin Murders) will play Orpheus, Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil) will play Caneus, Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) will play Ari, Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven) will play Zeus’s rebellious son Dionysus, and Rakie Ayola (The Pact) and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) will appear in undisclosed roles. Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) will also appear in an undisclosed cameo.

Created and written by Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World), Kaos is described as a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power, and life in the underworld, per Deadline.

Perrineau will play the mortal Riddy alongside fellow mortals Orpheus, Caneus, and Ari in the series, which will begin production this summer. The foursome come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. And that battle begins when Grant’s Zeus — the seemingly all-powerful, yet desperately insecure and vengeful King of the Gods — wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerously paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his downfall is on the horizon — and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

Down in the Underworld, Thewlis’ Hades is starting to lose control of his dominion as a backlog of restless dead people wait to be processed. On Earth, McTeer’s Hera, Queen of the Gods, is in control — both of that realm and her husband, Zeus, in her own way. But she’s forced to act when Zeus’ growing paranoia threatens her power and freedom. All the while, the uncontrollable Dionysus is on course for a cosmic collision with his father, and Curtis’ Poseidon, God of Sea, Storms, Earthquakes and Horses is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at than he is the well-being of mortals. (Hmmm, sounds familiar.)

The Gods soon learn that the mortals are catching on to their indifference towards their lives. Each of the four mortals has a very different role to play in the battle against Zeus, and any one of them could be destined to bring down the King of the Gods.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be making Kaos, and I can’t think of a more exciting or dynamic team of people to bring everything to life. Georgi and Runyararo are both visionary directors with pleasingly dark senses of humor — I’m delighted to be working with them both,” Covell said in a statement. “I believe I’m still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus — this was my dream. He’s leading a stupendous cast of actors and we’re extremely honored to have them all on board. I can’t wait for filming to begin.”

“We are delighted to have such a phenomenal cast and team delivering Charlie Covell’s unique, contemporary vision of a mythical world,” Sophie Klein, Director of UK Series at Netflix, said. “Joyful and dark, Kaos will entertain, amuse, and move you all at once.”

Kaos will be eight episodes long and is a production of Sister (This is Going to Hurt, Chernobyl) and Anthem. Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie) will serve as lead director and executive producer, with Runyararo Mapfumo (Sex Education) signing on to direct the second block of episodes.

Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, This is Going to Hurt), Chris Fry (Chernobyl, Landscapers) and Nina Lederman will also executive produce. Katie Carpenter (Landscapers, Flowers), Harry Munday (Landscapers, White Lines), and Michael Eagle-Hodgson (Gangs of London Season 2) will produce for Sister, and Georgia Christou serves as writer for Episode 6. The series was commissioned for Netflix by Anne Mensah and Klein.

Kaos, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix