‘Westworld’ Team Teases Aurora Perrineau’s New Season 4 Character

The long-awaited fourth season of Westworld is now just over a month away, and the team behind the chilling sci-fi series is teasing one change in these episodes — Aurora Perrineau‘s new character.

Executive producer Lisa Joy shared a hint with TV Insider about the Prodigal Son alum’s role in the HBO series, which premieres June 26, saying, “[She is] as badass on screen as in life.”

We already know Perrineau can play tough. She’s just coming off two years on the aforementioned Fox crime drama in a lead role as NYPD cop Dani Powell, whose marksmanship and smarts would be a match for any Westworld human or robot.

Westworld is known for creating layers and layers of mystery, so it’s extra cool that the actress’s dad, Harold Perrineau, starred in another of television’s great “puzzle shows,” Lost.

Adds Joy, “[She’s] an amazing actor that we are thrilled to work with, who will learn more about as the season progresses.”

Fans of Westworld and Perrineau should be sure to keep an eye out for the show’s panel during ATX TV Festival’s closing night on June 4, where we can exclusively reveal that the actress will be joining the cast and creatives on stage.