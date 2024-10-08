Netflix viewers have descended into Kaos after it was announced that the well-received and deeply ambitious series was canceled after just one season.

Written and created by The End of the F***ing World’s Charlie Covell, the eight-part comedy was released on the streaming platform in late August.

In a darkly humorous reimagining of Greek mythology, six humans learned that they are parts of an ancient prophecy, clashing with Greek Gods.

The star-studded cast included Jeff Goldblum as Zeus (in a tracksuit), Janet McTeer as Queen Hera, Nabhaan Rizwan as their rebellious son Dionysus, Aurora Perrineau as Eurydice, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Rakie Ayola as Persephone, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Billie Piper as Cassandra, Stephen Dillane as Prometheus, Steven Dillane, and Fady Elsayed.

And yet, just two months after its premiere, the cancellation came on Tuesday, October 8. Perrineau initially shared the ungodly news in a lengthy Instagram/X post that she deleted and reposted, writing in part, “Well… this one hurts.” The cancelation was then confirmed by Deadline.

This comes as preparations were reportedly well underway for Season 2, a cliffhanger Season 1 ending, and strong viewership with the show spending much time in the Netflix Top 10.

Now, fans are holding out hope that a streaming service that better suits Kaos’ prestige-TV style will come to the rescue.

“Yo! AppleTV buy KAOS rights from Netflix and do Season 2! I BEG,” one X user wrote upon the news.

“You know I wholeheartedly wish Apple TV or Amazon Prime would pick up the show and continue it #KAOS,” wrote another.

Cast and crew are also optimistic that Kaos will reign once again, with showrunner Covell recently sharing he envisioned three seasons.

“There’s definitely more,” the writer told Deadline last month. “I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more.”

McTeer (Hera) also shared her thoughts on Instagram. Posting a photo of her character when the news broke, one fan commented: “Absolutely Fabulous! Shame on Netflix for canceling this fantastic show with an epically talented cast!”

“Yeah, I 100% agree,” she replied.

Meanwhile, fans across social media were left in an uproar over another perfectly good, if not outstanding at times, show getting nipped in the bud and joining the Netflix graveyard:

THEY CANCELLED KAOS. WHAT IS THE POINT OF STARTING ANYTHING ON @NETFLIX ANYMORE. THEY CLEARLY ONLY TAKE ON SHOWS TO GET MORE SUBSCRIBERS AND MONEY FOR THEMSELVES AND DON’T ACTUALLY INVEST IN CREATIVES GIVING THEIR HEART AND SOUL PROJECTS TO THEM pic.twitter.com/S7SPiaTQRn — taylor venus ️‍ (@harleysalicent) October 8, 2024

Quite frankly, if I don’t get a second season of Kaos, my netfix account is getting cancelled @netflix @NetflixUK

It is the most original, well written, beautifully clever show that has been produced in a long time. The whole crew deserve to be rewarded.#kaos #Netflix pic.twitter.com/PQXOlGCTxb — Flora & Fauna Garden Services (@FloraandFaunaGS) October 7, 2024

kaos cancelled by netflix…billie piper you will be avenged pic.twitter.com/D6sBAHCKak — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) October 8, 2024