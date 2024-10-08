Can ‘Kaos’ Be Saved After Shock Netflix Axing? — Fans React

Darian Lusk
Comments
Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in 'KAOS'
Netflix

Kaos

 More

Netflix viewers have descended into Kaos after it was announced that the well-received and deeply ambitious series was canceled after just one season.

Written and created by The End of the F***ing World’s Charlie Covell, the eight-part comedy was released on the streaming platform in late August.

In a darkly humorous reimagining of Greek mythology, six humans learned that they are parts of an ancient prophecy, clashing with Greek Gods.

The star-studded cast included Jeff Goldblum as Zeus (in a tracksuit), Janet McTeer as Queen Hera, Nabhaan Rizwan as their rebellious son Dionysus, Aurora Perrineau as Eurydice, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Rakie Ayola as Persephone, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Billie Piper as Cassandra, Stephen Dillane as Prometheus, Steven Dillane, and Fady Elsayed.

And yet, just two months after its premiere, the cancellation came on Tuesday, October 8. Perrineau initially shared the ungodly news in a lengthy Instagram/X post that she deleted and reposted, writing in part, “Well… this one hurts.” The cancelation was then confirmed by Deadline.

 

This comes as preparations were reportedly well underway for Season 2, a cliffhanger Season 1 ending, and strong viewership with the show spending much time in the Netflix Top 10.

Now, fans are holding out hope that a streaming service that better suits Kaos’ prestige-TV style will come to the rescue.

“Yo! AppleTV buy KAOS rights from Netflix and do Season 2! I BEG,” one X user wrote upon the news.

“You know I wholeheartedly wish Apple TV or Amazon Prime would pick up the show and continue it #KAOS,” wrote another.

Cast and crew are also optimistic that Kaos will reign once again, with showrunner Covell recently sharing he envisioned three seasons.

“There’s definitely more,” the writer told Deadline last month. “I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more.”

McTeer (Hera) also shared her thoughts on Instagram. Posting a photo of her character when the news broke, one fan commented: “Absolutely Fabulous! Shame on Netflix for canceling this fantastic show with an epically talented cast!”

“Yeah, I 100% agree,” she replied.

 

Why 'SEAL Team' Boss Didn't Try to Get Max Thieriot for Final Season
Related

Why 'SEAL Team' Boss Didn't Try to Get Max Thieriot for Final Season

Meanwhile, fans across social media were left in an uproar over another perfectly good, if not outstanding at times, show getting nipped in the bud and joining the Netflix graveyard:

 

 

KAOS, Season 1 Available Now, Netflix

Kaos - Netflix

Kaos where to stream

Kaos

Aurora Perrineau

Debi Mazar

Janet McTeer

Jeff Goldblum

Nabhaan Rizwan

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mark Fitzpatrick, Daniel Gately, and Amanda Prusila — 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Debate Ken Jennings’ ‘Bad’ Call & Confusing Final Jeopardy! Clue
Robert Wagner, Kelly Ripa, Faith Ford, Ed Wheeler, Jenny McCarthy — 'Hope and Faith'
2
Ed Wheeler Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actor Was 88
Max Thieriot in 'SEAL Team'
3
Why Max Thieriot Didn’t Return for ‘SEAL Team’ Final Season
9-1-1 Lone Star Aftershow.-Natacha Karamjpg
4
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Natacha Karam on New Lieutenant and Marjan and Joe’s Future
5
‘Duck Dynasty’ Families Recall Getting ‘Trapped’ in Hurricane Helene