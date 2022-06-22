Reality TV’s newest newlyweds are taking on a new adventure. Flipping 101 host Tarek El Moussa and Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae El Moussa will star in their own HGTV reality series The Flipping El Moussas (working title), the network announced Wednesday, June 22.

The eight-episode docuseries will track the couple as they tackle a house move, a major renovation, and their emotional efforts to expand their family. Tarek will bring Heather Rae into the fold of his flipping empire along the way, as she grows more eager to get more involved in his business. The Flipping El Moussas will premiere in 2023. The series will double as a house-flipping show and a reality show diving into the home life of the famous couple.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” Tarek and Heather Rae said in a statement. “As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”

“Tarek and Heather Rae’s story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms,” said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. “This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair.”

The couple previously appeared in the 2021 HGTV special Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do, which documented their wedding. And El Moussa previously starred in Flip or Flop for 10 seasons with ex-wife Christina Haack. The last episode aired in March 2022.

The Flipping El Moussas is produced by DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions, Inc.

The Flipping El Moussas, Series Premiere, TBA, HGTV