Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is on the horizon and Netflix is offering fans a first look at the action with a newly-released trailer.

Set to arrive Friday, July 1, the remaining half of Season 4 includes two supersized episodes following Volume 1’s seven installments. Episodes 8 and 9 clock in at a nearly four-hour combined runtime, with “Chapter Eight: Papa” running at one hour 25 minutes, and “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” totaling a whopping two hours and 20 minutes.

As previously established, Season 4 takes place six months after the events at Starcourt Mall in Season 3 leading our characters off in various directions which will hopefully converge in these last two chapters before the season concludes. Season 4 serves as the show’s penultimate as Netflix previously announced Season 5 will be Stranger Things‘ last.

While few details about the upcoming episodes have been revealed, we can only hope they’ll pick up where Volume 1 concluded as viewers were left with a major cliffhanger. After it’s revealed that Vecna – the season’s new big bad – is actually Henry Creel, a.k.a. 001 (Jamie Campbell Bower), it changed the way viewers saw the situation.

But before the remaining kids in Hawkins can devise a plan, they need to rescue Nancy (Natalia Dyer) from his spell. Meanwhile, in Russia Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray’s (Brett Gelman) attempt to rescue Hopper (David Harbour) is still in motion after a close call with a Demogorgon. And Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and the rest of the California crew are on a mad dash to find and save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who I now in the clutches of her Papa (Matthew Modine).

Considering the title of Episode 8, it might be safe to assume possible answers regarding Dr. Brenner’s survival could be on the horizon. Only time will tell for certain. Until then, check out the thrilling trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, below, and don’t miss it when the show returns this July.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volume 2 Premiere, Friday, July 1, Netflix