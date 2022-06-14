Peacock Sets ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Streaming Date

If you won’t be able to see Downton Abbey: A New Era in theaters, you’re in luck: It will be available to stream shortly.

Peacock has announced that the newest film in the franchise will begin streaming on Friday, June 24. Until then, fans can watch every moment from the franchise: the six seasons of the TV series, the first film from 2019, and a one-hour special from 2016, The Manners of Downton Abbey. Furthermore, the streaming service has launched a new 24/7 Downton Abbey channel for both new and old viewers.

Downton Abbey: A New Era follows the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie. Meanwhile, other members of the family go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past. It reunites Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nichol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton from the original cast. Those new to the franchise include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

The screenplay was written by Downton creator Julian Fellowes, who produced it with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. It was directed by Simon Curtis. Nigel Marchant serves as executive producer, and Mark Hubbard is co-producer. It was produced by Carnival Films (part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group), with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will also be available to own with bonus content on digital on June 24 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 5.

Downton Abbey: A New Era, Streaming Premiere, Friday, June 24, Peacock