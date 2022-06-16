‘Westworld’ Season 4 Trailer: Who’s a Host and Who’s a Human Now? (VIDEO)

Maybe it’s time to start questioning the nature of your own reality because Westworld Season 4 is fast approaching and in anticipation of the big TV event, HBO is unveiling an all-new trailer.

The hosts are taking New York as the lines between robots and humans become more and more blurred with each passing moment. In the opening segment from the teaser, viewers are introduced to Evan Rachel Wood‘s new role as Christina, a woman who leads a relatively normal life on the outside, but there’s something dark brewing inside of her.

“This is the story about a girl,” she says in a snippet of voice-over. “Every single day she wakes up, the more she sees it, but nobody else can… that there’s something wrong with the world and that it’s her fault.” As viewers will recall Season 3 of the HBO drama concluded with Dolores Abernathy having her memory wiped, and it seems like Christina could be the new persona getting use out of the body she once inhabited.

That remorse or guilt isn’t felt by Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) who is determined to push for the dominance of hosts, saying to William (Ed Harris), “your kind made a sport out of hunting us. You controlled our every move, and now I’m going to do the same to you. It’s time to evolve into the species that we were meant to become.”

It seems like she’s sharing this information with the William viewers have come to know, as opposed the host version viewers were introduced to in the final moments of Season 3. William argues that “Maybe it’s time you question the nature of your own reality. We’re not here to transcend, we’re here to destroy.”

Meanwhile, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) looks to be leading a new path on his mission to help others, and Maeve’s (Thandiwe Newton) team up with Caleb (Aaron Paul) continues as they seem to enter new situations with a certain level of caution. Joining them all are costars Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and series newcomer Ariana DeBose who will have a recurring guest star role. James Marsden will also return to the series.

Follow along as the dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth plays out, check out the trailer, below, and tune into HBO later this month to catch the premiere.

Westworld, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, June 26, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max