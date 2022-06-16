[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Kardashians Season 1.]

The Kardashians promised to take a deeper dive into the lives of Kim Kardashian and her famous family. But the end product gave only a bit more detail. In truth, the biggest changes in the revamped Keeping Up With the Kardashians was its new network, drone shots, and longer episodes. Mason Disick, Rob Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner were also completely absent from the show, marking another (unsurprising) change (save for Mason).

Somehow, even with more time per episode (albeit a much shorter season), The Kardashians managed to scratch beneath the surface of the family only as much as its predecessor. For some viewers, that may be just fine. But for others, perhaps they were expecting more revealing moments from the Hulu reality series. And it’s not as if there weren’t a bevy opportunities to get into the nitty gritty details.

For example, Kim shared vague details about what led to her and Kanye West‘s divorce while hinting at much turmoil. That is their information to share or publicize, but I found myself with more questions than understanding whenever she simply stated that her marriage was more difficult than she let on (even to her family). She did, however, share more than I expected about her relationship with Pete Davidson, who made a brief appearance in the finale’s post-credits scene (Kim is on-camera as she talks to Pete, who’s off).

See Also 'The Kardashians' Finale: 'Numb' Khloé Leaves Tristan Thompson Khloé's heartbreak takes center stage in the finale, which includes a cliffhanger ending and a post-credits 'appearance' from Pete Davidson.

An interesting change of pace was when Kourtney Kardashian heavily critiqued the show on-camera in Episode 8. She lambasted the editors for focusing on her and Scott Disick‘s relationship “drama” in the first half of the season, noting that as an executive producer, she has a say in how her story is told on-screen. Notably, after that episode, the “fairytale” narrative of her and Travis Barker‘s relationship took more of center stage like she wanted. And Scott seemed happy as a clam.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner‘s plots were rather tame all season long. That is until another Tristan Thompson cheating debacle began in Episode 9. Khloé’s heartbreak was the main event of the finale, which ended on a major cliffhanger with Kris.

“Hold on, f**k. What’s happening?” she says while reading her phone. “Oh f**k. Oh my god. If you could see what’s going on with my family,” to which a producer responds off-camera, “Well, I would love to with a camera.” The screen cuts to “To Be Continued.” Is it Astroworld? Is it more Kanye drama? We’ll have to wait for Season 2 to find out. (Who wants to put money on whether they’ll address Astroworld at all? My bet’s on not a peep, but I would love to be proven wrong.)

As for Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, there’s not much to be said about two people who barely appeared in the show at all. Kendall’s biggest moments were catching COVID in the beginning, leading to a multiple-episode absence, a truly mind-numbingly pointless fight with Scott, and of course, that whole cutting cucumbers moment (both of those in the same episode, what a doozy!).

Kylie, who was pregnant with her son all season, barely appeared save for a few moments with Kris and Kendall, some phone calls, and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the finale. Viewers saw more about Saturday Night Live than they did about the youngest sister.

The standout episode of the season was Episode 6, which highlights Kim’s prison reform work. If there has to be a show about the Kardashians, it should be about this. For more in-depth details about this episode, check out our recap here. (Content warning: The recap and episode mention the death penalty, and there are clips in the episode with Brandon Bernard, who was executed on December 10, 2020.)

All that being said, if you’re a diehard fan of the Kardashians and enjoyed KUWTK, you probably liked The Kardashians Season 1. If you didn’t watch the previous series and decided to give the Hulu rendition a shot, we’d love to know what you think in the comments, below.

For all those who tuned in, we want to know your thoughts via the below poll. Did you love the show? Hate it? Completely indifferent? Let us know.

The Kardashians, Season 1, All Episodes Streaming Now, Hulu