‘The Kardashians’: Kourtney Slams Show Editing, Khloé Gets a Tristan Bombshell (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Kardashians Season 1, Episode 9, “Bucket List Goals.”]

It’s the penultimate episode of The Kardashians Season 1, and in “Bucket List Goals,” Kourtney Kardashian makes a rare move critiquing the show’s editors. Perhaps she’s done this in the past and E! just didn’t show it, or perhaps her role as executive producer on the Hulu reality series gives her more agency to openly criticize the program.

Whatever the case, Kourtney makes clear in Episode 9 that she’s unhappy with how the editing has made her dynamic with Scott Disick more important than her “fairytale” romance with now husband Travis Barker. Plus, fans finally see the family’s real-time reaction to Tristan Thompson’s shocking baby news from earlier this year. Here, we break down the highlights of the episode.

Kourtney Kardashian

Having lunch with pal Stephanie Shepherd (Steph Shep), Kourtney criticizes how the show’s editors make her the “drama” of the season.

“We film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits and we’re so annoyed, because they’re swirling us in with this drama,” Kourtney says of her and Travis, adding, “Especially when I saw my engagement episode. Editors, or whoever, are taking it as like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney. She’s the chosen one to be the drama.'”

“While shooting our show, we are all executive producers, so we all get to see cuts of the show, give notes on episodes, and make sure that our stories are being told,” Kourtney says in solo commentary. “I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up.”

Kourtney then tells Steph that the conversation about Scott at her engagement party was a small blip in the night, not a long moment like the episode made it seem. She’s upset the episode didn’t focus on the joyous moments of the party.

“It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality,” she says.

Steph notes that viewers asking how Scott feels is a normal question, and Kourtney assures things are “all good” between her and her ex, who have been broken up for seven years.

“I’m allowed to create new memories,” she says.

Kim Kardashian

Kim’s Sports Illustrated cover shoot gets a cute precursor from Pete Davidson. He has Kim’s favorite candy, Dibs, sent to her plane before takeoff. She gets a little sick with a cold during the shoot (it’s not COVID), but she powers through and gets both the cover and a Skims shoot done.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian works on her Good American open casting calls, popping on Zoom calls to surprise the models who were cast in the brand’s “Good Squad.”

The excitement of the Good Squad photo shoot is interrupted by early morning Tristan drama. It’s 7 a.m. in Kim’s home gym, and she’s having an intense phone call with Kris Jenner, and then Kylie Jenner and Kourtney, about the news that Tristan was in a legal battle with a woman who claims he is the father of her child. Viewers already know that a January 2022 paternity test revealed that the mother, Maralee Nichols, was correct about her son Theo’s parentage. Now, fans are seeing the family’s reactions.

Khloé is asleep while her sisters reel over Tristan’s court documents on the phone, and the three have no idea if Khloé knows about this paternity case.

“I was so team him,” the angered Kim says.

“Is Tristan just, like, the worst person ever?” Kylie says to Kim, unaware the cameras are rolling. She later adds, “[Khloé] doesn’t deserve this. This has to be her final sign.”

“It couldn’t be more awful,” Kourtney says.

Khloé calls Kim, and the episode ends with her seeing the news and saying, “What the f**k is this?” This story will unfold further in The Kardashians Season 1 finale on Thursday, June 16.