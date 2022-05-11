‘The Kardashians’ Season 1 Episode 5: Why Is Everyone Yelling? (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Kardashians Season 1, Episode 5, “Who is Kim K?”]

Kim Kardashian preps for her final chance at the baby bar exam in The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 5. But what’s more interesting is the reveals she makes about treatment from Kanye West.

In “Who is Kim K?” the reality star tries to figure out who she is without style input from her ex, who put together all of her looks while they were together. Also experiencing relationship strain is Scott Disick. He continues to feel left out by the family and continues to press the topic with Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, leading to a confusing fight between Kendall and Scott at the end of the episode.

The overall vibe of this episode (and honestly, all of the ones prior) is that this family is increasingly incapable of hearing any kind of criticism. But is that really different from what we know about them already? Here are the most noteworthy moments from The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 5, which, by the way, includes the first mention of Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian

Kim’s 41st birthday arrives as she prepares for her last attempt at the baby bar. She opts for no birthday party so she can focus on her exam, but Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian surprise her with a birthday lunch among family and friends. She hasn’t spoken to Kanye since he stormed out of Saturday Night Live during her opening monologue (detailed in Episode 4), and throughout the episode, Kim continues to figure out what life is like without Ye.

Kim paints a concerning portrait of what her marriage with Kanye was really like. She tells Kourtney that by the time she filed for divorce months prior, she knew splitting up was what she really wanted. A clip of a radio interview he did post-SNL is played. This interview went viral when it came out, putting Kim and Kanye’s relationship status up in the air.

In it, Kanye claimed SNL forced Kim to say she divorced him in her monologue to make him look bad. But Kanye helped Kim’s monologue get made, and Kim notes in this episode that he was sent the entire final version before she said it live, that divorce joke included.

Kanye is still refusing to sign the divorce papers at this point, and Kim doesn’t know why. She also tells Kourtney that by the end of their relationship, the only thing they had left in common was their love of fashion. Kanye styling Kim was his “love language” in the end. And Kim says the simple act of planning her own looks without his input made her panic. This was made worse by Kanye’s treatment of her.

After sharing she panicked over “wearing something that wasn’t pre-vetted” by her husband, Kim says he called her about a look she put together herself for the Wall Street Journal awards. He apparently said “your career is over” and then texted her a photo comparing her look to Marge Simpson to make her feel worse.

Kris Jenner

Kris’s home renovations are finally complete, and she hosts a birthday dinner at her house with her “12 favorite people” to celebrate. Party guests include Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. Kris takes Scott to lunch as a way to work around inviting him to the dinner, as the newly engaged Kourtney and Travis Barker would be there.

Scott is hurt that he’s being kept away from family events. And while he’s been rude about this topic in past episodes, his reactions to being left out in Episode 5 are understandable.

Kris asks Kourtney if she and Travis would be OK with Scott coming to the birthday dinner, and Kourtney is fine with it. Everything goes well. Travis and Kourtney show some intense PDA that DeGeneres pokes fun at, but Scott is kind to the couple and vice versa.

Later on at the party, Kim talks to DeGeneres and others about Davidson without mentioning him by name. The early phase of their relationship seems to be brewing.

Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner

Things don’t go as well when talking about Kendall’s past birthday plans. At lunch at Kris’s house, Kendall chats with her mom while trying to figure out how to slice a cucumber by herself. Sitting outside, Scott learns that Kendall had two birthday celebrations, neither of which he was invited to. He gets upset, and Kendall jumps back and forth between saying she did and didn’t have any birthday parties.

She says her birthday dinner with Kourtney and her closest friends doesn’t count because there were only 15 people there. (Clearly, 15 people is too small to be considered a group! She was basically dining alone!) And she also went out clubbing with Kourtney and others for her birthday, but Kendall maintains those aren’t birthday celebrations. The more Scott questions this, the angrier Kendall gets. She eventually storms off, saying Scott was constantly talking over her and not letting her get a word in.

She got many words in. All of them were confusing.

