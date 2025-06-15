If you’ve missed the sleuthing of a certain vicar-detective team, you’ll be glad to know Grantchester returns to PBS on Sunday, June 15, for its 10th season.

“Detective Inspector DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and Reverend Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) stay hot on the trail of trouble while navigating the shifting moral landscape of the early ’60s,” PBS’ Masterpiece says in a synopsis of the new episodes. “Along the way, much more is uncovered about the reticent vicar.”

Meanwhile, much more about the show’s cast is uncovered below! Ahead of Season 10, see a dozen of the period detective series’ well-known guest stars in this photo gallery.

Grantchester, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, June 15, 9/8c, PBS