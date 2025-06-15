‘Grantchester’ Is Back: Emma Corrin, Kit Connor, & 10 Other Famous Guest Stars

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Robson Green and Rishi Nair of 'Grantchester,' Emma Corrin, Kit Connor, and Tom Austen
PBS Masterpiece, Belinda Jiao/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Grantchester

 More

If you’ve missed the sleuthing of a certain vicar-detective team, you’ll be glad to know Grantchester returns to PBS on Sunday, June 15, for its 10th season.

“Detective Inspector DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and Reverend Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) stay hot on the trail of trouble while navigating the shifting moral landscape of the early ’60s,” PBSMasterpiece says in a synopsis of the new episodes. “Along the way, much more is uncovered about the reticent vicar.”

Meanwhile, much more about the show’s cast is uncovered below! Ahead of Season 10, see a dozen of the period detective series’ well-known guest stars in this photo gallery.

Grantchester, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, June 15, 9/8c, PBS

Peter Davison
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Peter Davison

Davison, famous for playing Doctor Who’s Fifth Doctor (and for being the father-in-law of David Tennant, the Tenth Doctor), guest-starred as cricket captain Geoff Towler in Episode #3.2.

Jemma Redgrave
Joe Maher/Getty Images

Jemma Redgrave

Speaking of Doctor Who alums with A-list relations, this member of the famous Redgrave family recurred in Seasons 4 through 7 as Amelia Davenport, mother of Will (Tom Brittney).

Rachael Stirling
John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Rachael Stirling

Stirling, a star of The Bletchley Circle and the daughter of the late Diana Rigg, guest-starred in Episode #6.1 as holiday camp entertainer Margie Danker.

Perdita Weeks
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Perdita Weeks

Before her Magnum P.I. days, Weeks played Charlotte Reilly, wife of a philandering professor, in Episode #3.6.

Julian Glover
John Phillips/Getty Images for Universal

Julian Glover

Glover, a Game of Thrones alum whose other credits include parts in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, played murder suspect Albert Tannen in Grantchester’s 2016 Christmas special.

Felix Scott
Masterpiece PBS/YouTube

Felix Scott

This star of Miss Scarlet (pictured above, in character on that show) recurred in Grantchester’s fourth season, playing Sean Donovan, a detective inspector working alongside Geordie.

Claudie Blakley
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Claudie Blakley

And while we’re on the topic of period-detective-show veterans, this Father Brown star recurred in Grantchester Season 2 as Agatha Redmond, the mother of a murdered teen.

Tom Austen
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tom Austen

Austen, who co-headlined the Marvel TV show Helstrom, appeared throughout Grantchester’s first three seasons as Guy Hopkins, husband-turned-ex of Amanda (Morven Christie).

Samuel West
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Samuel West

Just before he got a lead part in All Creatures Great and Small, West played the murderous professor Henry Barkley in Episode #4.1 of Grantchester.

Alex Hassell
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Alex Hassell

Hassell, whose TV credits include series-regular roles in Cowboy Bebop and His Dark Materials, played Mennonite preacher Ernest Carter in Episode #4.4

Emma Corrin
Belinda Jiao/Getty Images

Emma Corrin

In that same episode, Corrin played pregnant teen Esther Corrin, the role coming before they gained fame as a star of The Crown and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Kit Connor
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kit Connor

This Heartstopper actor was just a tween when he played Charlies Jones, the son of a dead suspect, in Episode #2.5.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Gordon Ramsay: 20 Years of Cooking Up TV Hits

The celebrity chef reflects on redefining culinary television and his fiery journey Hell’s Kitchen to Secret Service. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Grantchester

Alex Hassell

Claudie Blakley

Emma Corrin

Felix Scott

Jemma Redgrave

Kit Connor

Perdita Weeks

Peter Davison

Rachael Stirling

Samuel West

Tom Austen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Racquel Chevremont, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan in 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15
1
‘Real Housewives’ Executive Dies While Giving Birth to Baby Boy
Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1 Episode 14
2
‘NCIS: Origins’: Is Lala Dead? (POLL)
Peter Hermann & Mariska Hargitay
3
Mariska Hargitay’s Kids Join Their Mom in Rare Red Carpet Outing (PHOTO)
Yulissa Escobar of 'Love Island USA'
4
‘Love Island’: Yulissa Escobar Responds to Death Threats Over Racist Slur
Ella Maisy Purvis seeing crime from a new perspective in Patience
5
Roush Review: Having ‘Patience’ Pays off in a Compelling British Crime Drama