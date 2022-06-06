Goran Visnjic Joins ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ for Season 3 at Netflix

Goran Visnjic is joining the cast of Netflix‘s epic series Vikings: Valhalla for its third season on the streamer.

The actor has joined the show for a major multi-year arc, according to Deadline, as he’ll play Erik the Red, the legendary Viking father of Lief Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), who lives in exile in Greenland for the crimes he committed in Iceland and Norway.

Visnjic is best known for his roles on shows like Timeless and ER, and he most recently appeared in shows like This Is Us and The Boys. Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to the Michael Hirst-created Vikings and is helmed by Jeb Stuart. The series which debuted in February was given a two-season renewal not long after it hit Netflix’s Top 10.

The show begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the adventures of the Viking world’s most famous figures including Eriksson, Eriksdotter, and Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) among others. Together, these men and women blaze a path as they fight for survival in the evolving world around them.

The series also features Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Caroline Henderson. Vikings: Valhalla is showrun by Stuart who executive produces alongside Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin, and John Weber.

Stay tuned for more news on the series and Visnjic’s character as Vikings: Valhalla continues to take shape at Netflix. And until then, stream Season 1 on Netflix anytime.

Vikings: Valhalla, Streaming now, Netflix