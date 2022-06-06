The Stones are always at the center of the mystery of Manifest, and such is the case in the new sneak peek Netflix released as part of its Geeked Week for the upcoming fourth and final season.

Josh Dallas (who plays Ben Stone) introduced the clip for the final episodes, which will be released in two parts (10 each). In the sneak peek, Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) sneaks her way onto the docks — donning an NYPD hat and worker’s vest — seemingly following a Calling (the visions the passengers of 828 have) given her “cherry blossoms, there you are.” Those cherry blossoms aren’t just on the side of a ship but also on a shipping container.

But there’s more than just boxes inside the container, she discovers as she uses the flashlight on her phone to look around. In fact, someone, groaning, reaches out and grabs her, and on that person’s arm is carved STONE 828. Watch the clip below.

Manifest follows the lives of the passengers of Flight 828 who landed only to find out five and a half years had passed since they took off. They eventually discovered they have death dates — they’ll die in the manner in which they should have after they’ve been back for the time they were missing. Season 3, which was the last on NBC, ended with Angelina (Holly Taylor) killing Ben’s wife Grace (Athena Karkanis) and kidnapping the Stones’ baby, Cal (Jack Messina) disappearing only to return the age he would’ve been if he hadn’t been on Flight 828 (and played by Ty Doran), and Captain Daly (Frank Deal) returning, then disappearing with the wreckage of Flight 828.

The series, created by Jeff Rake, also stars J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Daryl Edwards. Netflix announced it was bringing it back following NBC’s cancellation aptly on August 28 (8/28).

Manifest, Season 4, TBA, Netflix