The biggest names on the small and big screen were celebrated at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Vanessa Hudgens headed up the proceedings as host as those coveted golden popcorn buckets were handed out.

On the film end, Spider-Man: No Way Home went in with the most nominations at seven, and the Marvel web-slinger ended up capturing “Best Movie.” Meanwhile, Euphoria dominated the categories on the TV side.

Along with the big winners voted on by the fans, multifaceted entertainer Jennifer Lopez was presented with the “Generation Award,” and Jack Black took home the “Comedic Genius Award.” DJ Snoopadelic himself Snoop Dogg laid down some beats during the show. This year marked the milestone 30th ceremony, which expanded to include popular television in 2017.

Let’s take a look at the highlights.

Vanessa Seeks Hops Into TV and Movies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Host Vanessa Hudgens sought advice for the perfect look and seeks fashion advice from Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins. Then jumps on the slopes for feedback from Patrizia Reggiani’s Lady Gaga. Then she heads into the Danger Zone flying with Top Gun’s Maverick Tom Cruise. Later High School Musical star with the girls of Euphoria looking right out of Oklahoma. Then it’s the jumpsuit of Squid Game.

Jack Black Rocks

For those about to rock we salute you. Awkwafina presented the comedian with the “Comedic Genius Award.”She complimented the way he genuinely makes people feel good, even on social media. Jack came on stage with a forward roll in a panda suit. Classic. “I need a burst of oxygen,” the Nacho Libre star said. Along with his wife and kids, he added that the award was “for all the school of rockers out there and the Tenacious Disciples.”

Cassie vs. Maddy Wins Award

“Best Fight” went to the down and dirty rumble between Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie and Alexa Demie’s Maddie from Euphoria. Sweeney was there in person to accept from presenters Top Gun: Maverick cast members Glenn Powell and Jay Ellis. The star left with the parting shot that “Maddy may have thrown the last punch but Cassie has never been happier.” Sweeney took to the stage at the end accepting on behalf of Euphoria for “Best Show.”

A Tribute to Elvis

“The King” was given the spotlight thanks Diplo & Swae Lee. They gave a catchy performance of “Tupelo Shuffle,” their single from the Elvis movie soundtrack. The spirit and musical influence could be felt no doubt.

Best Kiss Shocker

Poopies and The Snake took home “Best Kiss.” Yes, you read that right. Fans chose Jackass Forever couple over Tom Holland and Zendaya. Sean “Poopies” McInerney introduced his new fling the anaconda, saying he and The Snake broke up. Viewers who voted have a unique sense of humor, but as they say, love is love. Zendaya did win “Best Performance in a Show.” Holland was voted “Best Performance in a Movie.”

Sophia di Martino Breaks Through

Stranger Things cast members Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn presented Sophia Di Martino with the golden popcorn bucket for Disney+’s Loki. The star who plays Sylvie was nine months pregnant when they offered her the job and her baby was three months old at the start of filming. She also accepted for “Best Team” on behalf of fellow cast Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. They had a good reason for missing the show, getting ready for Loki season 2!

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional

The always 𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬 @JLo – your 2022 #MTVAwards Generation Award Honoree ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/K0py3rbWR9 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

J.Lo was honored for her influence and contributions with the “Generation Award.” The only artist to have a number one film and record the same weekend. She joins Tom Cruise, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, and Sandra Bullock. The ageless beauty thanked the people who gave her this life. The ones who gave her joy and broke her heart and the ones who stayed true. The honoree thanked disappointment and failure, and her children for teaching her to love. She thanked the ones who told her to her face she couldn’t do this. She thanked her manager Benny Medina, who she said believed in her from the beginning. If the night wasn’t special enough, she also won “Best Song” for “On My Way (Marry Me) from steaming blockbuster Marry Me.

Jackass Stand-In

Billy Eichner from the upcoming trailblazing LGBTQ rom-com Bros presented “Best Comedic Performance.” He said comedians are heroes that must be protected at all costs. In the end, Ryan Reynolds accepted for Free Guy via video. Well, Steve-O actually kind of, sort of, did on his behalf.

Sneak Peeks

One of the fun parts of the award show leading into the summer is it gives us more shows and flicks to look forward to. Director Taika Waititi gifted an exclusive look at Thor: Love and Thunder with Natalie Portman’s Lady Thor. Tom Cruise brought some more scenes from Top Gun: Maverick. Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough introduced a clip of the upcoming biopic. MTV OGs gave us a taste of Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe. There were also looks at what to anticipate for The Umbrella Academy and Bodies Bodies Bodies.