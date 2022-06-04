Our All-Time Favorite Parodies From the MTV Movie & TV Awards (VIDEO)

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will mark the 30th time that MTV hands out buckets of golden popcorn to fans’ favorite screen idols — and the fifth time that small-screen stars are added to the mix. Vanessa Hudgens (tick, tick… BOOM!) will host the main show on June 5, introducing the awards for film and scripted TV, while The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams emcees the unscripted ceremony immediately afterward.

As the nominees wait to see who’s taking home what award this year, we’re just hoping for gut-busting film and TV parodies, like the hilarious clips below. From Carrie Bradshaw wondering if Neo is “The One” to Tiffany Haddish bringing “Black Unicorn” energy to Black Panther, here are our favorite sketches from the last three decades of the awards show.

Basic Instinct meets The Brady Bunch (1993)

Florence Henderson shed Carol Brady’s wholesome image as she and three of her TV children from The Brady Bunch spoofed the classic Sharon Stone interrogation scene from Basic Instinct. In the sketch, Carol admits to her kids that she had an affair with Sam the Butcher. “He gave me a lot of pleasure,” she explains. “And a 30% discount on rump roast.”

Sex and the City meets The Matrix (2000)

As Carrie Bradshaw told her Sex and the City gal pals, waking up in the real world after a night in The Matrix with Neo (played by Jimmy Fallon) was like weathering a bad hangover. (“Neo, your apartment has no natural light, I’m wearing a freakin’ potato sack, and I’ve got an outlet in the back of my head!” the Sarah Jessica Parker character tells her one night stand.)

Ben Stiller is Tom Cruise’s stunt double (2000)

Ben Stiller has Tom Cruise’s trademark laugh down down to a tee, as he showed off as he played Tom Crooze, the Mission: Impossible actor’s stunt double. “I think if you’re going to be a really good stunt double, you have to really become one with the actor,” he says in the bit. “You have the walk like the actor, talk like the actor, legally change your name to sound like the actor’s. I don’t think of myself as stunt double, really. It’s more like I’m a stunt one-ble.”

Jack Black and Sarah Michelle Gellar debate a certain Lord of the Rings piercing (2002)

In this spoof of The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, Jack Black’s character drops trou and reveals to the rest of the fellowship that he used the ring for a Prince Albert piercing. “You’re telling us that you took the fabled ring of Sauron, the one ring that could destroy all of Middle-earth, and attached it to your little hobbit there?” an appalled Sarah Michelle Gellar says.

Justin Timberlake and Seann William Scott enter The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

In another parody of The Matrix franchise, Justin Timberlake and Seann William Scott played two ordinary guys who took the metaphorical red pill, getting sweaty in Zion and crossing paths with a humorless Neo. But it’s Wanda Sykes and Will Ferrell who stole the show, playing the Oracle and the Architect. “Ergo, open your yapper one more time and I’m going to Architect a world of pain all over your candy ass,” Ferrell’s hot-tempered and highfalutin character tells Neo. “Ergo! Vis à vis! Concordantly!”

Ben Stiller, Jack Black, and Robert Downey Jr. go viral (2008)

As Ben Stiller tries to come up with a viral marketing scheme for Tropic Thunder, he draws on Jack Black’s Kung Fu Panda character, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man alter-ego, and the twisted mind of his onscreen nephew, Carl. (RDJ fawns over Carl when he hears that the teen saw Iron Man three times. But when the actor asks if Carl liked the superhero movie, Carl says, “It’ll do… until Dark Knight comes out. Then you’re screwed.”)

Tiffany Haddish challenges T’Challa of Black Panther (2018)

Tiffany Haddish challenges Black Panther himself, T’Challa, for the throne of Wakanda in this segment. “I am Prince T’Challa, son of King T’Chaka!” the Chadwick Boseman character yells. Haddish responds. “Oh yeah? Well I’m T’Tiffany Haddish, and I know who bit Beyoncé!”

Zachary Levi plays the Game of Thrones (2019)

In this Game of Thrones parody, Chuck alum Zachary Levi tries, and fails, to convince Daenerys Targaryen that he was “definitely not the one telling people that you are boning Jon Snow, your nephew.” Then he tries, and fails, to talk his way out of execution-by-dragonfire. “Snowman, you banged your aunt, but everyone bangs their aunt… in certain cultures… that I’ve heard about,” his stammering character tells Jon Snow.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday, June 5, 8/7c, MTV