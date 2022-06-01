Twisted Metal has cast its iconic character, Sweet Tooth, and you’ll recognize him and his voice.

Peacock has announced that Will Arnett, who was already on board as an executive producer, will voice Sweet Tooth in its live-action adaptation of the PlayStation game series. His character is described as “a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses ‘Lost Vegas’ as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.” You can see the character in the artwork, above with Arnett, and below.

The half-hour live-action comedy follows a motor-mouthed outsider (Anthony Mackie’s John Doe) offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Stephanie Beatriz’s Quiet), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Twisted Metal also stars Thomas Haden Church as highway patrolman Agent Stone, and Neve Campbell with recur as Raven.

The Peacock series is based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Joining them and Arnett as executive producers are showrunner and writer Michael Jonathan Smith, Mackie, Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Kitao Sakurai will executive produce and direct multiple episodes. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Twisted Metal, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock