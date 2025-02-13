The tournament has arrived when Twisted Metal returns for its second season.

The Peacock series based on the PlayStation games ended its first season in such a way that set up a big event from the source material, and the new teaser offers a look at just what to expect from it — including some of the new faces participating (and running it).

Below, check out everything we know so far about Twisted Metal Season 2, including the comedy’s premiere date, cast, and more.

When will Twisted Metal Season 2 premiere?

Twisted Metal will return to Peacock in Summer 2025.

How did Twisted Metal Season 1 end?

Season 1 saw John Doe (Anthony Mackie) travel across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to deliver a package for Raven (Neve Campbell) to New San Francisco, only to be brought to the house in which he grew up then be told he’s been enlisted to participate in a major car tournament. Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), whom he’d met along the way, however, was not allowed inside New San Francisco, and the two parted ways.

Who’s in the Twisted Metal Season 2 cast?

In addition to Mackie and Beatriz, returning as series regulars are Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett (who play and voice the murderous clown). Joining the cast as a regular is Anthony Carrigan. Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw will recur.

Showrunner and writer Michael Jonathan Smith executive produces with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Phil Sgriccia, Bill Benz, Iain MacDonald, and Bertie Ellwood are directors for Season 2.

What is Twisted Metal Season 2 about?

In Season 2, Peacock teases, “John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.”

Smith said in a statement, “The stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) as fan favorite Sweet Tooth, and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It’s too bad not all of them will survive.”

Is there a Twisted Metal Season 2 trailer?

There’s a teaser, which you can watch above. In it, John Doe details what happened last season (over clips) before moving on to what’s ahead: “The joy ride is over. The tournament is here. I’ll need to end every last driver that gets in my way. No pressure or anything.” Get a peek at the tournament, as well as Carrigan as Calypso as he invites everyone to compete.