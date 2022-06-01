Amanda Peet has been cast in the Fatal Attraction series on Paramount+, the streaming service announced Wednesday, June 1. She joins previously announced cast members Lizzy Caplan, who will play Alex Forrest, and Joshua Jackson, who will play Dan Gallagher.

Peet will star as Beth Gallagher, Dan’s loyal wife, loving mother, and successful small business owner whose world unravels when her husband’s indiscretion threatens to destroy their life together. The original Fatal Attraction film came out in 1987 and starred Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, and Anne Archer.

Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series will be a “deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone,” the streamer says. “It will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.”

Peet most recently created Netflix‘s The Chair starring Sandra Oh. Before that, she starred in Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story on USA. She has also appeared in The Romanoffs, Brockmire, and Togetherness, created by the Duplass Brothers, as well as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the new series, along with executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive produce for Amblin Television. Silver Tree will also executive-produce and direct.

Paramount+ greenlit the reboot series and announced Caplan’s casting back in November. Jackson’s casting was announced in January. “Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement at the time. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Fatal Attraction will be joining other Paramount+ originals like 1883, Evil, The Game, The Good Fight, The Offer, Mayor of Kingstown, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more.

Fatal Attraction, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+