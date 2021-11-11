‘Fatal Attraction’ Reboot With Lizzy Caplan Ordered to Series at Paramount+

Paramount+ has given the green light to a previously-announced Fatal Attraction series reboot with Lizzy Caplan who has been cast as Alex.

Additional casting is yet-to-be-announced as the project moves ahead at the streaming service from ViacomCBS. Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone, Fatal Attraction is a series that will explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

From showrunner and writer Alexandra Cunningham, she serves as executive producer alongside Kevin J. Hynes, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey. Both Cunningham and Hynes share co-story credit on the series iteration of the existing IP.

“Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon, but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation, with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.”

Caplan’s character Alex is based on the role first portrayed by Glenn Close in the 1987 film which co-starred Michael Douglas. In this reboot, Alex becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. The role is a fitting follow-up to Caplan’s most recent TV ventures including playing Annie Wilkes for Season 2 of Hulu‘s Castle Rock, and twins Josie and Lanie in Apple TV+‘s crime drama Truth Be Told.

The actress’ other TV credits include Inside Job, Masters of Sex, Das Boot, Party Down, New Girl, and True Blood among others. Stay tuned for more details on the forthcoming series as casting and more come together.

Fatal Attraction, TBA, Paramount+

