‘Fatal Attraction’: Joshua Jackson to Star in Paramount+ TV Series

Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series has filled the role played by Michael Douglas in the 1987 film.

Joshua Jackson has been cast as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover’s (Lizzy Caplan) obsession after a brief affair., the streaming service has announced.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Fatal Attraction was ordered to series in November 2021, at which time Caplan’s casting as Alex (Glenn Close in the movie) was announced. “A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control,” the logline reads.

Showrunner and writer Alexandra Cunningham executive produces alongside Kevin J. Hynes, with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

Jackson’s TV credits include Dr. Death, Little Fires Everywhere, The Affair, Fringe, and Dawson’s Creek.

Fatal Attraction will be joining Paramount+ growing lineup of originals, including The Good Fight, Evil, Why Women Kill, Star Trek: Discovery, SEAL Team, Guilty Party, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Halo, The Offer, and more.