This is something that might even make Wednesday Addams smile: a fun teaser revealing that an official first look at the new Netflix series is just days away.

The streaming service has released a new video for Wednesday, featuring the disembodied hand, Thing, that everyone knows and loves. After Thing taps on the screen, the teaser (below) tells us, “Heed my warning. A grave terror approaches. Her name is … Wednesday.” The first look will be released as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, on Monday, June 6. (The event runs through June 10.)

Enjoy this marketing ploy. pic.twitter.com/RBgB7TrV6K — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 1, 2022

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery following 16-year-old Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as a student at Nevermore Academy. In Season 1, she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at the school.

The cast also includes the original Wednesday from the 1990s Addams Family movies, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa.

Joining director Tim Burton and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar as executive producers are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman. Gandja Monteiro (Episodes 5 and 6) and James Marshall (Episodes 7 and 8) also direct.

Monday’s programming as part of Geeked Week, which will include exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements, never-before-seen footage, cast interviews, script table reads, and more, is focused on the streaming service’s series. Also on the schedule: The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, Resident Evil, One Piece, First Kill, Alice in Borderland, All of Us Are Dead, Fate: The Winx Saga, Locke & Key, Manifest, School Tales the Series, Shadow and Bone, Sweet Tooth, The Midnight Club, Vikings: Valhalla, Warrior Nun, and 1899.

Wednesday, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix