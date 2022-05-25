‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Scores Highest Rating of Season 6

The Pearson family bid viewers adieu with a moving series finale installment of This Is Us, but the show’s ending wasn’t the only big moment of the night.

According to early Nielsen data released following the installment, the This Is Us series finale episode, “Us,” pulled in a rating of 1.2 among adults 18-49. Broken down into numbers, that’s 6 million total viewers.

According to Variety, this result places the finale above Season 6’s other memorable episodes including the penultimate episode, “The Train,” which garnered a 0.95 rating among adults 18-49 and entranced 5.3 million viewers. These numbers are reflective of a time-zone adjusted Live+Same Day rating.

Until the series finale, the This Is Us Season 6 premiere, “The Challenger,” was the highest-rated episode for the show’s final chapter. The installment which aired on January 4 of this year got a 1.05 rating and garnered a total of 5.5 million viewers. Following the finale the current ranking stands with the finale taking top honors, the premiere coming in at number two on the ratings list, and the penultimate episode placing third.

The series finale also made the evening a ratings winner for NBC as it led the English-language broadcast competition. The network averaged a 0.7 rating for the night, besting CBS‘s 0.4, Fox and ABC‘s o.3, and The CW which ranked with a o.o rating.

CBS pulled their FBI season finale following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Let us know what you think of the ratings in the comments below and share whether or not you tuned in for the Pearson family’s final episode.