With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of May 16-22.

Friday, May 27 is going to be a busy day for streaming. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are reprising their Star Wars roles in Obi-Wan Kenobi (two episodes, Disney+), picking up 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, and Stranger Things (seven episodes, Netflix) makes its long-awaited return with the first part of its long fourth season. So it makes sense that those two shows end up first and third, respectively, on our list this week.

It’s a week of series finales. First up is NBC‘s This Is Us (moving up from #5 this week), which says goodbye for good on May 24, and we know there will likely be more than a few tears — on- and off-screen — with Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) funeral and more. Then, on May 26, CBS bids adieu to Michael Weatherly‘s Jason and the rest of the Trial Analysis Corporation of Bull as they finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever.

Meanwhile, there are quite a few shows airing season finales as well, and at least two involve major events. Chicago Fire (May 25 on NBC) sees Jesse Spencer’s return as Casey for Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding. Grey’s Anatomy (May 26 on ABC) is ending its 18th season with two episodes, including the show’s milestone 400th, and we’re tuning in to see Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) back on-screen and to find out. if Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is truly going to leave Seattle.

Nothing else returns to the list from last week.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week?