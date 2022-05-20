‘This Is Us’ Series Finale First Look: The Pearsons Celebrate Rebecca’s Life (PHOTOS)

This Is Us is signing off with one last nod to themselves and viewers in the show’s series finale installment titled, “Us.”

Ahead of what’s sure to be an emotional installment, NBC has unveiled several first-look photos featuring the Big 3 — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K Brown) — and the rest of the Pearson clan come together to honor matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Collectively, they’re celebrating her life at her funeral service which finds the family reunited at the Pearson cabin and compound.

Per the finale’s logline, the Big 3 are coming to new understandings about life in this episode. What these understandings are will remain to be seen, but certainly, there’s a lot to look forward to particularly for Randall who learned from Deja in the penultimate episode that he’s going to be a grandfather.

Either way, it’s a given that viewers will require at least a tissue or two dozen to make it through this final entry in the NBC family drama from Dan Fogelman. And just as the Pearsons must say goodbye to Rebecca, fans must also say goodbye to this family who has captured their attention and hearts.

Until then, get a first look at the finale with the photos, below, by scrolling through and let us know how you feel about the show’s impending end in the comments section.

This Is Us, Series Finale, Tuesday, May 24, 9/8c, NBC