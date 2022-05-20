‘This Is Us’ Series Finale First Look: The Pearsons Celebrate Rebecca’s Life (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
This Is Us Season 6, Series Finale
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us is signing off with one last nod to themselves and viewers in the show’s series finale installment titled, “Us.”

Ahead of what’s sure to be an emotional installment, NBC has unveiled several first-look photos featuring the Big 3 — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K Brown) — and the rest of the Pearson clan come together to honor matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Collectively, they’re celebrating her life at her funeral service which finds the family reunited at the Pearson cabin and compound.

Per the finale’s logline, the Big 3 are coming to new understandings about life in this episode. What these understandings are will remain to be seen, but certainly, there’s a lot to look forward to particularly for Randall who learned from Deja in the penultimate episode that he’s going to be a grandfather.

'This Is Us': Rebecca Catches One Final Ride on 'The Train' (RECAP)See Also

'This Is Us': Rebecca Catches One Final Ride on 'The Train' (RECAP)

It's the moment they have been dreading for the people who matter most in her life.

Either way, it’s a given that viewers will require at least a tissue or two dozen to make it through this final entry in the NBC family drama from Dan Fogelman. And just as the Pearsons must say goodbye to Rebecca, fans must also say goodbye to this family who has captured their attention and hearts.

Until then, get a first look at the finale with the photos, below, by scrolling through and let us know how you feel about the show’s impending end in the comments section.

This Is Us, Series Finale, Tuesday, May 24, 9/8c, NBC

 

This Is Us Season 6 finale Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

An older and wiser Big 3 — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — reunite at the old Pearson family cabin.

This Is Us Season 6, Series Finale
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Tagging along with Randall are his grown-up daughters Deja (La Trice Harper), Annie (Iyana Halley), and Tess (Iantha Richardson).

This Is Us Season 6 Randall Deja
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Deja and Randall share a tender moment on the steps. Could they be talking about the future of the Pearson family following her pregnancy revelation?

This Is Us Season 6 finale Griffin Dunne and Justin Hartley
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) lays a supportive hand on Kevin’s shoulder.

This Is Us Season 6 Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Meanwhile, Kate’s ex-husband and co-parent Toby (Chris Sullivan) is there to support the family that took him under their wing.

This Is Us Season 6 Chrissy Metz series finale
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Things take a serious turn during the funeral ceremony for Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as Kate speaks in honor of her mother’s memory.

This Is Us Season 6 series finale sterling k brown
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Randall also takes to the podium, no doubt utilizing his public speaking skills.

This Is Us Season 6 Series Finale, Sterling K Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Alexandra Breckenridge
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Couples who lean on each other stay together as Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and Kevin and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) stay close in the pews.

This Is Us Season 6 Series Finale Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K Brown
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Beth and Randall share a moment in the Pearson family compound’s kitchen. Could one of them be delivering a signature pep talk?

This Is Us Series Finale Justin Hartley
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kevin exchanges some meaningful words with his growing son, Nicky (Brecken Merrill).

This Is Us Series Finale Season 6 Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In a flashback sequence between Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca, the couple finds a game that will last the test of time.

This Is Us series finale Season 6 cast
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Proving the point, the Pearson clan plays with the Pin the Tail on the Donkey game Rebecca picked up decades before.

