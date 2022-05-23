It’s finally here: the wedding event of the season… we hope? Chicago Fire is ending its 10th season with Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) tying the knot, and TV Insider has an exclusive photo of her wedding dress. Check it out below.

Plus, we have a video of Alberto Rosende (who plays firefighter Blake Gallo), Hanako Greensmith (who plays paramedic Violet Mikami), and Daniel Kyri (who plays firefighter Darren Ritter) teasing what to expect from the finale. Let’s just say fans need to be prepared to feel all the emotions on Wednesday, May 25.

“I think the range of emotions that viewers are going to experience watching this finale, there’s going to be joy, maybe some nerves, like a little bit of cold feet,” Kyri says. “Definitely some anger,” according to Rosende. “Some fear.” If that last one worries you, perhaps Kyri adding, “a healthy dose of fear” might help a bit? Watch the video above for more.

Jesse Spencer returns as Matt Casey, who is the best man, in “The Magnificent City of Chicago,” and we’ll have to see what’s coming up for his and Sylvie Brett’s (Kara Killmer) long-distance relationship. With her back as well after taking time off to visit him, will they have to make a decision about their future? Meanwhile, Emma’s (Caitlin Carver) plans to replace Violet at 51 come to a shocking end.

“The finale has it all,” executive producer Andrea Newman previously told TV Insider. “We have a birth, a death, the event of a wedding and a cliffhanger.” Fortunately, we’re only days away from finding out how it will all end — and hopefully we at least get to hear “I do” before that cliffhanger.

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale, Wednesday, May 25, 9/8c, NBC