‘Stranger Things’ 4: Netflix Shares First 8 Minutes, Reveals Episode Lengths (VIDEO)

Stranger Things Season 4 is just days away from dropping its first batch of episodes with Volume 1 and Netflix is giving fans a taste of what they can expect by unveiling the premiere’s first eight minutes.

In the exciting first look, viewers are given a glimpse of what life was like in Hawkins, Indiana in 1979, more specifically, what it was like for Matthew Modine‘s Dr. Brenner and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) at Hawkins National Laboratory. The lengthy tease unveils some of the violent goings-on at the facility that is sure to play a crucial role in Season 4’s storytelling.

Along with offering a revealing preview, the streamer is also sharing the breakdown of what episodes will arrive with Volume 1 on May 27 versus what installments will be a part of Volume 2 arriving Friday, July 1. The nine-episode fourth season from Matt and Ross Duffer has been three years in the making, and there’s been no skimping as this chapter of the series is five hours longer than any of the previous three seasons.

Kicking off the summer, Volume 1 will include seven episodes with the final two arriving as part of Volume 2 in July. Among some of the longer installments are Episode 7 which clocks in at one hour and 38 minutes, Episode 8 which is roughly one hour and 25 minutes, and the season finale installment which is almost two and a half hours long.

In Season 4, the characters at the heart of this story are still living in the aftermath of the Battle of Starcourt. Separated for the first time, the teens are navigating the complexities of high school among other challenges in this vulnerable time. And as is tradition, a new horrifying supernatural threat emerges offering possible answers on how to end the horrors of the Upside Down.

Catch the thrilling opening minutes of Season 4, below, and don’t miss the show when it finally returns after nearly three years on Netflix this May.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volume 1 Premiere, Friday, May 27, Netflix