Ricky Martin to Star in Apple TV+ Period Comedy ‘Mrs. American Pie’

The King of Latin Pop, Ricky Martin, is set to lead the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, based on the popular novel by Juliet McDaniel.

As reported by Deadline, the multi-time Grammy winner will play the male lead, Robert, starring alongside the previously announced Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, and Laura Dern, who developed the series with her producing partner Jayme Lemons.

Martin, who is scheduled to perform in Cannes at the American Foundation for Aids Research gala later this week, continues to take on bigger acting roles. He recently played Antonio D’Amico in Ryan Murphy’s FX drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace, part of the American Crime Story anthology. The role earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie.

The 10-episode comedy is written, executive produced, and showrun by Abe Sylvia, who is also behind the upcoming Jessica Chastain series George & Tammy. It follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) in her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, the series asks the questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” “What will you sacrifice to get there?”

Academy Award nominee Tate Taylor (The Help) is on board as director and executive producer. Dern also exec produces alongside Lemons, John Norris, and Katie O’Connell Marsh. The series is based on McDaniel’s first novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie. Prior to publishing her first novel, McDaniel wrote the screenplay for indie rom-com QWERTY, released in 2012.

Last year, Martin released the single “Canción Bonita” with Colombian singer Carlos Vives, which reached number one in 12 countries and was nominated for Song of the Year at the Latin Grammy Awards. That same year, he embarked on his first co-headlining tour alongside Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias.

Mrs. American Pie, Series Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+