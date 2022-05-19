‘Trying’ Sets Season 3 Premiere as Apple TV+ Unveils First Look (PHOTO)

Season 3 of Trying is officially in sight as Apple TV+ unveiled the sweet comedy’s premiere date.

The series will return with one episode on Friday, July 22., followed by a new installment each Friday through September 9. Apple also unveiled a first look photo of Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), above.

Trying follows the story of Nikki and Jason’s efforts to become parents as they navigate the adoption process. The last time viewers saw the pair, they’d just become engaged and were given the opportunity to care for a young girl they’d connected with at several adoption events.

Now in Season 3, the couple is waking up as new parents to two children who they are still getting to know. The hard part? Nikki and Jason have to keep hold of the kids, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought.

Together, the couple are thrown straight into the parental deep-end as their relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested. Follow along as they navigate the ups and downs of parenting while hanging onto their kids and sanity.

The season will include eight all-new episodes featuring Smith, Spall, Eden Togwell as Princess, Mickey McAnulty as Tyler, Oliver Chris as Freddy, Sian Brooke as Karen, Darren Boyd as Scott, and Robyn Cara as Jen. Created and written by Andy Wolton, he serves as an executive producer alongside director Jim O’Hanlon and Josh Cole. Meanwhile, Sam Pinnell serves as a producer, and Tim Mannion co-produces.

Don’t miss the show’s return, catch Trying when it returns to Apple TV+ this summer and binge Seasons 1 and 2 on the streamer now.

Trying, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, July 22, Apple TV+