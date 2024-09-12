2024 Emmy Predictions for Comedy Categories: Critic’s Picks

Matt Roush
Max; FX; ABC

Some years are easier to predict than others at the Emmy Awards. While there is always the opportunity for a surprise upset, this year’s roster of nominees is dominated by a few clear front-runners.

Senior critic Matt Roush breaks down the major categories in drama, comedy, and limited series/anthology with thoughts on what and who is most likely to win, should win, and should have been nominated. (See the drama categories predictions here.)

The ceremony, hosted by father-son team Eugene and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), airs Sunday, September 15, on ABC at 8/7c, 5 pm/PT.

Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear, Lane Factor as Cheese in 'Reservation Dogs' final season
Shane Brown / FX

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, ABC
The Bear, FX/Hulu
Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO
Hacks, Max
Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
Palm Royale, Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs, FX/Hulu
What We Do in the Shadows, FX

Not everyone is laughing about FX’s heavy-hitting The Bear competing in the comedy category among more light-hearted (if not lightweight) fare. Even Shōgun might find it hard to beat The Bear’s succulent and rewarding (and in its holiday episode, harrowing) second season, which has already reaped guest acting awards for Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal. Kudos to the TV academy for finally recognizing Reservation Dogs, though this will be the second year when The Bear mauls the competition.

Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, and Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

Will/Most Likely to Win: The Bear

Should Win: The Bear (or, for pure comedy, Hacks)

Should Have Been Nominated: Ghosts, the funniest ensemble comedy that Emmy voters aren’t watching

Quinta Brunson as Janine in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Comedy Actress

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

This is a tough call. Ayo Edebiri deservedly won in the supporting category for The Bear’s first season as the pensive and ambitious Sydney, and Jean Smart has won twice already as Hacks’ show-biz survivor Deborah Vance. Both had strong seasons, but I’m leaning toward the veteran star this time. And bravo to the droll Selena Gomez for finally making the cut, acknowledging the difficulty of standing out when playing opposite two comedy legends.

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance in 'Hacks' Season 3
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / Max

Will/Most Likely to Win: Jean Smart, Hacks (close runner-up, Ayo Edebiri)

Should Win: Jean Smart, Hacks

Should Have Been Nominated: Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Patrick Harbron / Hulu

Comedy Actor

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs

Wouldn’t it be a shocker if professional curmudgeon Larry David finally won after so many years for Curb’s purportedly final season? Hell freezing over is probably more likely to happen, but we can dream. Instead, expect Jeremy Allen White to repeat as The Bear’s combustible engine, although if the subject is the season’s truly best comic performance, that would go to Steve Martin for attempting to sing that Emmy-winning tongue-twister “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?”

FX

Will/Most Likely to Win: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Should Win: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (for true comedy, Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building)

Should Have Been Nominated: Rhys Darby, Our Flag Means Death

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in 'Hacks' Season 4
Jake Giles Netter / Max

Supporting Comedy Actress

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Might as well toss a coin in this jam-packed category. Two very different legends, Carol Burnett and Meryl Streep, are in the running, a former winner (Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph) is nominated alongside fellow scene-stealer Janelle James, and Hannah Einbinder had her strongest season to date as Hacks’ long-suffering comedy writer. The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas should be considered a front-runner next year for her devastating performance in this summer’s “Napkins” episode, and if Emmy voters confuse that with the season that’s actually eligible, she has a fighting chance this time. Burnett somehow even made being in a coma for half a season funny, but she’s held back by subpar material. Streep shone as a struggling actress — that’s a stretch, even for her — while Einbinder defines the very notion of an essential supporting performance.

Meryl Streep in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Episode 9
Patrick Harbron / Hulu

Will/Most Likely to Win: Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Should Win: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Should Have Been Nominated: Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts

'Saturday Night Live' Bowen Yang spy balloon
NBC

Supporting Comedy Actor

Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Ebon Moss-Bachrach had my favorite character arc on The Bear in Season 2, and there’s even enough genuine humor in his performance as the easily riled “Cousin Richie” to make his repeat win in this comedy category acceptable. That said, I’d be just as happy to see Paul Rudd (as the arrogant murder victim in Only Murders) and/or Paul W. Downs (as Hacks’ boyish manger) acknowledged. Another strong category.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

Will/Most Likely to Win: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Should Win: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Should Have Been Nominated: Brandon Scott Jones or any of the Ghosts; also Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows, for his near-vampiric transformation

