More than 70 new shows are coming to HGTV and Food Network in 2022. Ahead of the two networks’ Upfronts presentation on Wednesday, May 18, HGTV and Food Network have announced their respective 2022 summer programming. And they include a Rehab Addict spinoff, new shows with Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, and more.

“HGTV and Food Network are two of the biggest, most influential brands in television with programming that more than 25 million viewers seek out and watch live weekly,” Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., said in a statement.

“We are the established leaders in the home and food genres, and our top priority remains developing, producing and promoting new series that fill our bench with even more talented experts with star power. You also will see us generating fresh ideas that keep our existing fan-favorite series top of mind with this passionate audience.”

Check out the new series coming to HGTV and Food Network this summer, below.

Buy It or Build It

Buy It or Build It stars Dallas-based twin brothers and contractors Chris LaMont and Calvin LaMont as they “help clients decide whether to renovate an existing home to fit their lifestyle or build a new home that is completely customized to their needs.” Chris finds new potential properties, while Calvin pitches redesigns of their current homes. The brothers then help the clients create their dream home once they choose between building or buying.

Premieres Wednesday, May 18, 9/8c, HGTV

Guy’s All-American Road Trip

Guy Fieri, his wife Lori, and his sons Hunter and Ryder, “load up their RV and hit the road with a caravan of campers for family and friends on a trip they will never forget.” The Fieris and their friends take a “monster journey up the coast,” making their way from Northern California through Oregon and into Washington. The road trip is filled with adventure, fun competitions, and of course, unbelievable meals.

Premieres Friday, June 3, 9/8c, Food Network

Trixie Motel

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel expands her outrageously fun empire into the hospitality industry, erecting the “gaggiest, most iconic motel that has ever existed” in Trixie Motel. Lisa Vanderpump, Nicole Byer, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, and her drag queen/partner in crime Katya help with renovations. And Leslie Jordan, Iggy Azalea, Jonathan Bennett, and Belinda Carlisle also make appearances.

Series Premiere, Friday, June 3, Discovery+

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich

The Great Giveback follows Melissa McCarthy and her cousin and fellow actress, Jenna Perusich, as they “learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated for a home transformation by their loved ones” and help renovate their abodes.

Premieres Monday, June 13, 9/8c, HGTV and Discovery+

Beachside Brawl: East Coast vs. West Coast

The new competition series aims to find out which coast does summer food the best. Representing the west coast is chef Brooke Williamson, who “handpicks four premier beach chefs to put their skills to the test.” Tournament of Champions champs Brooke Williamson and Tiffani Faison curate and captain the west and east coasts teams. Antonia Lofaso hosts.

Premieres Sunday, June 19, 10/9c, Food Network and Discovery+

Me or the Menu

Four restaurateurs navigate the challenges of opening their first restaurant with their significant others.

Premieres Thursday, June 30, 10/9c, Food Network and Discovery+

Steal This House

Cristy Lee stars in the Detroit-based home renovation series. Lee finds the most unexpected, inexpensive properties and works to turn them into astonishing homes. She aims to prove it’s worth the risk to invest in renovating a low-priced home into a client’s dream house.

Premieres Saturday, July 9, 9/8c, HGTV

BBQ USA

Chef and restaurateur Michael Symon travels to the biggest BBQ competitions across the country as elite competitors and top-notch BBQ talent battle for the ultimate barbecue bragging rights and prizes.

Premieres Monday, July 11, 9/8c, Food Network and Discovery+

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue

Nicole Curtis returns to her Lake Orion, Michigan, hometown to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage.

Premieres Wednesday, July 13, 8/7c, HGTV and Discovery+

Flip to A Million

Successful house flipping duos Jonathan and Danielle Wrobel and Jason and EJ Williams star in the “edge-of-your-seat house flipping experiment.” With just a $1,000 starting budget, the pairs work the real estate and flipping market in Dallas, Texas to buy and sell properties with the goal of landing a $1 million house sale in just six months.

Premieres Monday, August 1, 9/8c, HGTV and Discovery+

It’s CompliPlated

Tabitha Brown hosts this hilarious new cooking show that features determined chefs attempting to please the most particular panel of eaters with the same plate of food accommodating all the different diets, food allergies, and tastes in their household. Chopped judge and Tournament of Champions II winner Maneet Chauhan joins the action as chefs compete to win $10,000.

Premieres Thursday, August 11, 10/9c, Food Network and Discovery+

First Home Fix

Design duo and real-life couple Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus create custom one-of-a-kind renovations for eager millennial clients.

Premieres Saturday, August 27, 9/8c, HGTV

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast

Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, take an incredible food tour across the California coastline. They’re “on a mission to visit amazing restaurants and inspired chefs and enjoy the delectable and inventive cuisine created from the best the area has to offer.”

Premieres Monday, August 22, 9/8c, Food Network and Discovery+

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night

Hollywood celebrities and their closest friends and family join hostFieri in the Flavortown Lounge for a night of food, drinks, and “off-the-hook” food-related games and trivia. The teams battle for “crazy” prizes all in the name of charity.

Premieres Wednesday, August 31, 9/8c, Food Network