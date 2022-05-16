Lisa Kudrow’s Friendly ‘IOU,’ ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Good Doctor’ Season Finales, A ‘Restless’ Wedding
Once a Friend, always a friend, when Lisa Kudrow pays it forward for her cousin on Celebrity IOU. Rescue melodramas 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star wrap their fifth and third seasons, respectively, while The Good Doctor ends its fifth season with Sean and Lea finally heading down the aisle. A daytime wedding marks the first same-sex ceremony for long-running soap The Young and the Restless.
Celebrity IOU
Friends alum Lisa Kudrow’s best friend is her cousin, Thea, who has dedicated herself to rescuing and adopting abused and older pets. The actress works with Drew and Jonathan Scott to make Thea’s condo pet-friendly in a surprise overhaul that includes new vinyl flooring and an outdoor dog run. While Kudrow is skeptical of her demolition skills, she soon gets busy kicking down a wall, pulling up tile and tearing out cabinet doors, all for a good cause.
9-1-1
After a traumatic fifth season, the 118 crew lightens up a bit in the “Starting Over” season finale as Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) considers finally coming back to work, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and May (Corinne Massiah) plot their futures, and Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Traci Thoms) renew their vows. For Bobby (Peter Krause) and wife Athena (Angela Bassett), is it time to finally take that long-delayed honeymoon?
9-1-1: Lone Star
The situation is more dire on the Texas spinoff’s Season 3 finale, when Judd (Jim Parrack) is trapped in a building’s rubble after a gas-leak explosion. Coming to his rescue, Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) finds himself reliving the horrors of 9/11.
The Good Doctor
After many stops and starts, it appears that Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) may actually make it official as husband and wife in the fifth season’s finale. In other personal business, Asher (Noah Galvin) has a reckoning with his visiting father.
The Young and the Restless
Here come the brides. In a first for the long-running daytime soap opera, Genoa City celebrates a same-sex wedding when fiery Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and free spirit Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) tie the knot.
Inside Monday TV:
- Downton Abbey (8/7c, NBC): In anticipation of this week’s theatrical release of the Downton Abbey: A New Era sequel, the 2019 movie continuation of the beloved Masterpiece series gets a prime-time airing, with the Crawleys readying their estate for a royal visit.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Cedric the Entertainer steps behind the camera for the first time to direct an episode focused on his character’s wife Tina (Tichina Arnold), whose reunion with her former girl group is not without conflict.
- Unfaithful: Caught in the Act (10/9c, VH1): After the returns of Basketball Wives (8/7c) and VH1 Couples Retreat (9/8c), a new series hosted by Tami Rosen plays “Gotcha!” by helping suspicious lovers prove their partner is cheating, then watching them decide whether to try to heal or just end the relationship.
- Signora Volpe (streaming on Acorn TV): The scenic Italian-set mystery ends its first season with former spy Sylvia (Emilia Fox) asked by ex-husband/MI6 colleague Adam (Jamie Bamber) to investigate a case in which a Russian politician’s son has been arrested for the murder of a fellow student, who was also his lover.