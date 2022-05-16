‘Big Sky’ Adds Reba McEntire for Season 3

We’re already getting a pretty good idea of what to expect — including a new mystery? — from Big Sky Season 3 before the Season 2 finale even airs (Thursday, May 19).

The ABC drama has cast Reba McEntire as “Sunny Brick, the mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, a successful backcountry outfitter that has a secret history of, um, ‘missing’ customers,” according to TVLine. So how exactly will she end up crossing paths with private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick)? We’ll have to wait to see who begins eyeing the outfitter first.

This casting comes just days after ABC renewed Big Sky for its third season. At the same time, the network announced that Jensen Ackles, who will appear in this week’s finale, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who has been recurring, will be series regulars in Season 3. Ackles is playing Beau Arlen, described as “a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb [Patrick Gallagher].” Meanwhile, Sigler’s Tonya has gone from a waitress at a local diner who turned to Dewell & Hoyt when her boyfriend mysteriously disappeared to a trusted associate of the local crime family.

Big Sky, based on C.J. Box’s Highway books, follows Cassie and Jenny as they investigate local crimes, taking on drug syndicates, notorious kidnappers, crime dynasties, and more along the way. In the last episode of Season 2, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) before he reaches a dangerous point of no return, and Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever after receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett (Anja Savcic).

McEntire’s TV credits include Young Sheldon, Last Man Standing, Baby Daddy, Malibu Country, and Reba.

Big Sky, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, May 19, 10/9c, ABC