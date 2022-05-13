‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘Big Sky’ & 3 More Renewed at ABC

Fans of ABC shows can breathe sighs of relief: The scripted shows for which we were awaiting news are all coming back.

The network has renewed five additional shows — two dramas and three comedies — for the 2022-2023 season: A Million Little Things (for Season 5), Big Sky (for Season 3), The Conners (for Season 5), Home Economics (for Season 3), and The Wonder Years (for Season 2).

These five series join the previously-renewed The Goldbergs (for Season 10), Grey’s Anatomy (for Season 19), Station 19 (for Season 6), Abbott Elementary (for Season 2), The Good Doctor (for Season 6), and The Rookie (for Season 5) on the scripted side for ABC. Promised Land (which wrapped its run on Hulu) and Queens were canceled, while black-ish ended after Season 8.

Meanwhile, on the unscripted side, soon before this announcement, the network picked up additional seasons of five series: America’s Funniest Home Videos (for Season 33), American Idol (for Season 21, its sixth after its time on Fox), The Bachelor (for Season 27), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (for Season 3), and Shark Tank (for Season 14), which will kick off its new season with a live premiere. Bachelor in Paradise and Judge Steve Harvey had previously been renewed for Seasons 8 and 2, respectively. Card Sharks, Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, and Match Game were canceled. And in a surprising move, Dancing With the Stars is moving from ABC to Disney+, for Season 31 and 32.