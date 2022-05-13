The past 24 hours have been good for Big Sky fans: Not only was it revealed that Jensen Ackles would be guest starring in the Season 2 finale (airing May 19), but ABC also announced that the drama will be returning — and that’s not all!

In addition to renewing Big Sky for the third season, the network has revealed that Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been upped to series regulars for it. Sigler recurred in the second season.

Ackles will be sticking around after the Season 2 finale for a one-season arc as Beau Arlen. His character is described as “a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb [Patrick Gallagher].” The teaser (below) shows him interacting. with Jenny (Katheryn Winnick). “I have tangled more than a few times with cartel elements,” he says. “It is nasty business.” Jenny says she needs to stop it, but he corrects her: “You mean we.”

Meanwhile, Sigler’s Tonya started out as a waitress at a local diner whose boyfriend mysteriously disappeared, leading to her turning to Dewell & Hoyt. But as Season 2 progressed, she became a trusted associate of the local crime family.

Big Sky, based on C.J. Box’s Highway series of books, follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny, as they investigate local crimes, taking on drug syndicates, notorious kidnappers, crime dynasties and more along the way. Also coming up in the Season 2 finale, “Catch a Few Fish,” final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) before he reaches a dangerous point of no return. Meanwhile, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever after receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett (Anja Savcic).

Big Sky, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, May 19, 10/9c, ABC