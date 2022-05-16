‘Heartland’ Season 15 Premiere Sneak Peek: Does Amy Have Any Regrets? (VIDEO)

Amy (Amber Marshall) turned down what was once her dream job, but does she regret it when Heartland Season 15 premieres in the U.S. on UPtv? In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the first episode, she addresses just that.

“I would be traveling the world, hanging out with famous people, if I’d have accepted that offer,” she says, referring to working with Renard (Raoul Trujillo) and the liberty horses. But does she regret her decision? Watch the clip above for more from Amy.

Heartland, set in the rolling foothills of the Rockies in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta, returns with the U.S. broadcast debut of the 10-episode Season 15 on Thursday, May 19, at 8/7c. While some journeys end, others are just beginning. The Bartlett-Fleming family has learned the hard lesson that life is short, and you have to live each day to the fullest, and they’ll put what they learned into practice in the new episodes.

In Season 14, Amy said goodbye to her past. And now, she can embrace the future: raising her daughter and working with the horses who continue to heal her while branching out into a new phase of her life and profession. She is moving forward and feels determined to leave a legacy. She’s not the only one looking ahead. Jack (Shaun Johnston), Lisa (Jessica Steen), Lou (Michelle Morgan), and Tim (Chris Potter) have all decided that now is not the time to pull back, but to ramp up, to create new dreams, and fulfill old ones. And, as they always do, the family will pull together to help each other… and will ultimately end up stronger than ever. The series also stars Baye McPherson.

Heartland, Season 15 Premiere, Thursday, May 19, 8/7, UPtv