‘Heartland’ Season 18’s Going on Hiatus: Find Out When It Returns — Plus, Look Back on Amy’s Love Story (VIDEO)

Heartland, Canada’s longest-running one-hour TV drama, debuted its 18th season in April on UP Faith & Family in the U.S. That’s where American audiences can watch every episode of Heartland that’s been released so far, but the series is going on hiatus following the release of Heartland Season 18 Episode 5 on Thursday, May 15. When does it return?

TV Insider can confirm that Heartland Season 18 returns with new episodes weekly on Thursday, June 19, on UP Faith & Family. Get an exclusive look at Amy’s (Amber Marshall) love story this season in the video above, one of the many recap videos to come during the one-month break.

There are five episodes left to be released in the 10-episode 18th season, which will continue to depict Amy’s journey after losing her husband, Ty Borden (Graham Wardle), who died in the Season 14 premiere after first debuting in Season 3. Amy is now raising their daughter on her own, with help from her family, and is ready to be in love again. She may be finding it with Nathan (Spencer Lord), a neighboring rancher.

Heartland stars Marshall as Amy and Michelle Morgan as Lou, two sisters who face the highs and lows of life on their Alberta horse ranch that gives the series its name. When Season 18 began, Heartland’s future had never been more precarious. There was new competition from a neighboring ranch and a drought threatened the health of the herd, forcing the Bartlett-Fleming family to buckle down and adapt like never before.

Amy continues to focus on her work with horses, but she faces a difficult decision after she unexpectedly finds her heart pulled in two different directions.

Lou is more involved than ever in the family cattle business, which often puts her at odds with Jack (Shaun Johnston) and Tim (Chris Potter). But when it matters most, the entire family will come together and prove that no adversity is too great when they’re united. It will take courage, resolve, and strength of character to overcome the challenges ahead. In other words, it’ll take true grit.

Get an exclusive look at Amy’s love story in Heartland Season 18 in the full video above, and don’t miss Heartland when it returns this June.