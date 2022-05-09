‘S.W.A.T.’: Are You Getting Too Frustrated With Chris & Street? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 20 “Quandary.”]

Will Chris Alonso (Lina Esco) and Jim Street (Alex Russell) ever get together on S.W.A.T.? The latest episode may have put them firmly on top of a list of most frustrating will they/won’t they TV couples of recent years, given how much they talk about the obstacles in their way yet zero progress has yet to be made.

In “Quandary,” Mama Pina (Terri Hoyos) reveals to Chris that she’s dying and all that’s being done is palliative care. Her main concern is the women she helps with her safe house, and Chris decides that finding them a shelter isn’t enough. Mama Pina “provides these women with hope. When she’s gone, I don’t think there’ll be anyone to replace her,” she tells her boss, Hondo (Shemar Moore). But that doesn’t mean someone — Chris — can’t try.

“I’ve been thinking about what’s next for a while now, ever since Erica died, if I’m honest,” Chris admits. “It made me question everything. What I’m doing with my life. How I want to spend my days. Taking over the safe house feels like maybe the change I’ve been looking for. But I love S.W.A.T.” She won’t be letting him or the team down, he assures her, and he knows she’s the best person to carry on Mama Pina’s work because of her heart.

When Chris reveals she’s leaving S.W.A.T. in two weeks, Street thinks it’s “crazy timing,” considering he was about to talk to her about their feelings, after a conversation with Luca (Kenny Johnson). “I was coming to tell you that I want us to just do whatever we have to do to make things work. I want us to be together, and now that you’re leaving S.W.A.T., we can be,” he says. “We deserve a chance, us, isn’t this what we’ve been waiting for?”

But “I didn’t quit S.W.A.T. for you, I quit for me,” she tells him. Furthermore, “I’m sorry, I just don’t think we’re meant to be. If it was going to happen, it would’ve happened by now.” He tries to push her, asking her to tell him she doesn’t love him and eventually declaring he’s “done” and leaving.

There are still a couple episodes left in the season and the promo for the next episode (above) makes it look like Street might be injured, which could lead to a big moment for him and Chris. But as of now, S.W.A.T. may be making us a bit too frustrated with what they’re doing with this potential couple.

And it’s not just Chris refusing to give Street an answer when he pushes her at the end of their conversation at the end of this latest episode. It’s also Street forcing the conversation right after she just made a major life decision. It’s the fact that it seems obvious that something has to give in the remaining episodes of the season and right now things seem to just be remaining in a holding pattern. But let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

