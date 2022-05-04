When the penultimate episode of Good Sam Season 1 ended, Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and her father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaac), were at odds over a surgical technique, one she adapted from his original plan. And now, in the finale, after she promoted it at the end of “The Griffith Technique,” the world — and especially Malcolm A. Kingsley (Edwin Hodge) — is celebrating her.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “To Whom It May Concern,” Sam walks into the hospital to find poster-size versions of the articles covering her and the technique. “This is very impressive,” she says as she joins Malcolm. There are, as he tells her, 34 articles out there on her technique — and that doesn’t even include that day’s newspapers.

To Sam, “it feels a little excessive.” But Malcolm sees the benefits of all this coverage. “The attention is good for the hospital, it’s good for you. The chief job is yours,” he says. She doesn’t want to get her hopes up, but he’s much more optimistic. Watch the clip above as he reads from one of the articles and to see more from Sam and Malcolm.

In the Good Sam Season 1 finale, “in the wake of Sam’s successful execution of a groundbreaking surgical technique, the battle between her and her father, Griff, takes a shocking turn that will irrevocably change their family dynamic and the future of the hospital,” CBS teases. The series has yet to be renewed for a second season.

Good Sam, Season 1 Finale, Wednesday, May 4, 10/9c, CBS