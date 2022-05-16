10 Highest-Rated TV Shows Canceled This Season

Bull is bulldozed, The Endgame is at its end, Mr. Mayor has been removed from office, and the news is negative for B Positive and bad for Good Sam.

Those five shows rank among the highest-rated series that were taken off the primetime schedule ahead of the 2022–2023 season, according to ratings data from TV Series Finale.

The top 10 canceled shows all hail from CBS and NBC, suggesting those two networks probably have the highest standards for ratings. The ranking also indicates that tallies of linear TV viewers aren’t the only deciding factor for TV execs—otherwise CBS might have saved Magnum P.I. instead of the lower-rated CSI: Vegas.

With no further ado, here’s the lineup of shows that probably had those execs going back and forth with their decisions.

Magnum P.I. Perdita Weeks Jay Hernandez
CBS

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Season 4 average: 5.24 million total viewers

United States of Al Dean Norris Adhir Kaylan
Robert Voets/CBS

United States of Al (CBS)

Season 2 average: 4.93 million total viewers

B Positive Thomas Middleditch Annaleigh Ashford
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

B Positive (CBS)

Season 2 average: 4.48 million total viewers

Bull Michael Weatherly
Phil Caruso/CBS

Bull (CBS)

Season 6 average: 4.20 million total viewers

How We Roll Chi McBride Pete Holmes
Sonja Flemming/CBS

How We Roll (CBS)

Season 1 average: 3.51 million total viewers

Ordinary Joe James Wolk
Eliza Morse/NBC

Ordinary Joe (NBC)

Season 1 average: 2.28 million total viewers

Good Sam Sophia Bush
Danielle Blancher/CBS

Good Sam (CBS)

Season 1 average: 2.20 million total viewers

The Endgame Morena Baccarin
Scott Gries/NBC

The Endgame (NBC)

Season 1 average: 1.88 million total viewers

Kenan Kenan Thompson
Scott Gries/NBC

Kenan (NBC)

Season 2 average: 1.80 million total viewers

Mr. Mayor Ted Danson Mike Cabellon
Casey Durkin/NBC

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Season 2 average: 1.74 million total viewers

