10 Highest-Rated TV Shows Canceled This Season

Bull is bulldozed, The Endgame is at its end, Mr. Mayor has been removed from office, and the news is negative for B Positive and bad for Good Sam.

Those five shows rank among the highest-rated series that were taken off the primetime schedule ahead of the 2022–2023 season, according to ratings data from TV Series Finale.

The top 10 canceled shows all hail from CBS and NBC, suggesting those two networks probably have the highest standards for ratings. The ranking also indicates that tallies of linear TV viewers aren’t the only deciding factor for TV execs—otherwise CBS might have saved Magnum P.I. instead of the lower-rated CSI: Vegas.

With no further ado, here’s the lineup of shows that probably had those execs going back and forth with their decisions.