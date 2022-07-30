7 Questions That Will Never Be Answered on ‘Good Sam’

Good Sam was one of several CBS shows canceled in mid-May, and that news came a week after the Season 1 finale aired — and ended on quite the cliffhanger!

While Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) was named permanent cardiothoracic chief over her father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), she and her mother, Vivian Katz (Wendy Crewson), were blindsided when they found out who the new CMO (chief medical officer) was. What was previously Vivian’s job had become Griff’s. Meanwhile, a secret from the past of one of the doctors was teased, and several characters’ romantic futures were up in the air.

Scroll down as we take a look at the questions that will never be answered since Good Sam was canceled.